Disguised Toast produces respectful reaction to Ludwig’s move to YouTube Gaming

Disguised Toast was one of the many streamers who reacted to Ludwig's shift from Twitch to YouTube. The streamer announced the same via a short clip on his Twitter account on November 30, 2021.

Reacting to it, Disguised Toast claimed that Twitch lost a good streamer with Ludwig shifting to YouTube. He even commented on Ludwig's post, congratulating him for the move.

Finally, Toast paid his respects to Ludwig while watching the latter's YouTube video, explaining why he left Twitch.

Disguised Toast salutes Ludwig for shifting to YouTube from Twitch

On a recent livestream, Disguised Toast voiced his opinion about Ludwig shifting to YouTube. Over the past year, many prominent streamers like Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, DrLupo and several others have shifted from Twitch to YouTube. On the flip side, Disguised Toast recently signed with Twitch again after having streamed on Facebook Gaming for two years.

While addressing the issue of Ludwig shifting to YouTube, Disguised Toast said that he believes Twitch has lost a good streamer with Ludwig shifting.

"Damn, Twitch lost a good one! Twitch definitely lost a good one."

The popular Among Us streamer even checked out the YouTube video where Ludwig addressed the reasons behind his departure from Twitch. He clearly stated that shifting to YouTube made more sense for him. However, he harbored no hard feelings towards Twitch, and made it abundantly clear that he loves the platform.

At the end of the video, Ludwig departed with a salute, as usual. However, to pay his respects, Disguised Toast followed suit. He saluted Ludwig as a mark of respect for the impact that the streamer had left on Twitch streaming and the gaming community as a whole.

Ludwig's announcement on Twitter also elicited reactions from several other streamers, including Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, Sykkuno and Jacksepticeye. Fans and prominent streamers alike are excited to see the kind of content Ludwig creates with the freedom he will get on YouTube now. However, no date or time has been announced for his first official YouTube stream yet.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee