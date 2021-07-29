Disguised Toast quits Twitter, says it’s not good for mental health

Recently, Twitch streamer Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang explained the reason behind his surprise departure from Twitter.

Disguised Toast recently quit Twitter and deleted his profile picture and cover, apart from deleting all of his tweets/replies on the platform. The streamer was previously known to be highly active on Twitter and would engage with fans and fellow creators almost on a daily basis.

Toast: “I was big when AU first started, but I’m not as big as the others anymore. It doesn’t make any marketing perspective for AU or Jimmy Fallon to have me on instead of the others. I’m always going to be fourth, it doesn’t matter what I did for the game at the beginning.” pic.twitter.com/yhRpvI2FD7 — waffle 🍞 (@Wafflebreadx) April 6, 2021

During a recent stream, Disguised Toast accepted that Twitter is “the” platform for gamers and content creators. He claimed that most creators are active on Twitter and YouTube. However, the streamer said that he has been forced to leave the platform as it is not good for his “mental health”.

Disguised Toast reveals the reason behind his departure from Twitter, cites mental health

During a recent “Just chatting” stream, Disguised Toast was asked by his chat about his decision to leave Twitter for the time being. The streamer has not deleted his account and still has 1.4 million followers on the platform. However, he has deleted all of his tweets/replies and changed his cover picture and profile picture to a black banner.

"if youre whole day gets ruined because something sad happened to me, you're too invested - if you're sadder about something more than i am sadder than something, that's too much, you can feel bad for me, that's normal" pic.twitter.com/PQcnrDV4BF — ria 🌱 (@AMlGOPS) April 7, 2021

After being asked by his chat, Disguised Toast said that Twitter is not good for his mental health, and that he cannot leave the platform despite wanting to do so:

“I should go on Twitter less because that app is not good for my mental health. I really want to get off Twitter. It sucks because Twitter is the platform for gamers, like every gamer/streamer is on Twitter and YouTube, and I really want to stop. But I’m so desperate for any attention and recognition, that I can’t.”

The streamer talked about how he has in recent months become addicted to the “dopamine” that he gets when people talk to him:

“I am so desperate for any attentional recognition that I can’t. I am addicted to that dopamine when people are talking to me. It is really bad, I know, and I need to stop. I need to figure out a way to use Twitter that is healthy.”

The streamer later posted the clip on his YouTube account, where it has been watched almost 80,000 times so far. Most of Disguised Toast’s fans supported his decision and believe that he does not need to explain why he left the platform. Some people also advised the streamer on how to use Twitter in a healthier manner.

