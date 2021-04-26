Disguised Toast recalls the time he was called the “n-word” during an event

During a recent live stream, Twitch streamer/YouTuber Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang revealed how he was called the n-word during a sponsorship event around four years ago.

The streamer is one of the five members of the content creation group “Offline TV.” Other members of the group include Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Michael Reeves, William “Scarra” Li, and Lily “LilyPichu” Ki.

Disguised Toast revealed that he was attending a social event for one of his sponsors, Geiko, along with fellow Twitch streamer Pokimane. At the event, a former Hearthstone pro, who he did not name, allegedly called him the n-word.

Disguised Toast reveals he was called the "n-word" by former Hearthstone pro during an event

Disguised Toast brought up the story during a recent “Just chatting” stream.

This is what he had to say about the event:

“Not sure if I told this story before. I remember, me and Poki attended like a social event for our sponsor Geiko. Me and Poki were sponsored by Geiko like three years ago. Like we just attended a social event. There were drinks and food. It was just there for like, “these other streamers we are spending our marketing budget on, kind of deal.”

He went to talk about the altercation with the Hearthstone player:

“This was when I was in kind of in the Hearthstone scene. This is like my first year of Offline TV, so I am still like, Hearthstone. So this will make it like five, or four years ago. I attended a social event and this Hearthstone player that I know. I kinda know, like we are not friends, but he’s like a pro Hearthstone player. This guy sees me sipping on my drink. And he goes, “Yo Toast! What up my 'drops the n-word.' I mean, what the , but still. Like he just said it so nonchalantly. And this was just like four years ago right! At that point of time, I didn’t say anything. But it kinda happened, and it stuck with me.”

Disguised Toast stated that the Hearthstone player in question was a “white guy.” Additionally, the streamer revealed that he was stunned due to the nonchalant way in which the person had used the n-word.

Disguised Toast revealed that it stuck with him, and it could be why he bought up after so many years. He still regularly plays/streams Hearthstone, although most of his streams recently have been of the "Just chatting" category.