Disguised Toast's NA Legends Invitational: Date, time, participants, livestream link, and more explored

Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" is gearing up to collaborate with Riot Games as they join forces for the NA Legends Invitational tournament this September. This unique tournament merges League Championship Series (LCS) and North American Challengers League (NACL) pros with popular League of Legends (LoL) streamers for an unprecedented two-day competition, marking an exciting event for fans.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Disguised Toast said:

"Let's not forget the people that got League where it is these days. So we're announcing NA Legends Invitational. We're hosting it with Riot, LCS and NACL and each team will have three streamers, old-school players like Scarra, Yassuo, Aphromoo, Sneaky as well."

When will Disguised Toast's NA Legends Invitational pan out?

The NA Legends Invitational tournament is set to be live-streamed on September 16 and 17, 2023. Furthermore, a live draft show is scheduled for September 3 to determine the participating players.

The event will showcase four teams vying for a portion of the $10,000 prize pool, along with the highly sought-after bragging rights. However, organizers are yet to stipulate how the prize sum will be divided among the four participating teams.

As a bonus, the victors will be rewarded with personalized Vi gauntlets (made by Hoku Props), intricately engraved with their names.

Expand Tweet

Zack Elliot, NACL's director, conveyed his excitement for collaborating with Disguised Toast. He stated (Transcript via Riot Games' official website):

"It’s been incredible to work with Disguised Toast over the last few months. Between the show match and the success of Disguised in the NACL split, we’ve seen community support, passionate fandom, and, simply, some really fun League of Legends matches. We’re excited for this upcoming tournament and to continue the crossover between content creators and League esports."

Jeremy himself expressed his enduring love for League of Legends esports and shared his experiences as a new team owner over the past year, finding it enjoyable, rewarding, and occasionally challenging. He stated (Transcript via afkgaming.com):

"I'm really honored to have the opportunity to host this event with Riot - the players we've invited I've personally been a fan of and have grown up watching."

What are the teams in the event?

While the complete rosters of the four squads are still awaiting official announcement, it was previously mentioned that a draft will be conducted next month to finalize the teams. Jeremy hinted that the invited players are those he has personally admired and seen flourish over time.

The team captains have already been predetermined and include Scarra, Yassuo, Aphromoo, and Sneaky. The anticipation is growing as fans eagerly await the upcoming draft show and subsequent team revelations.

Fans can tune in to catch the draft on September 3, followed by the main event on September 16 and 17, all live on Disguised Toast's official Twitch channel (2.8 million followers).