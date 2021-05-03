Disguised Toast says his friends may leave him eventually as cancel culture rages on

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang has been getting lots of flak recently, with Twitter calling for his cancelation. The variety streamer, most commonly known for his Among Us content with the Amigops and OfflineTV folks, has fallen on tough times as Twitter users have seemingly started a witchhunt against the 29-year-old streamer.

Candidly speaking to his chat recently, Disguised Toast seems worried about the implications of cancel culture and how many of his friends may eventually be pressured to stop associating with him.

Disguised Toast shares concerns of cancel culture forcing his friends away

The internet’s latest witchhunt has seen calls for Disguised Toast’s cancelation for allegedly racist and edgy content that he’s made in the past. Talking about the effect that this has had on his relationships and friendships, the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer said:

“I think one day, one hundred percent with me, people in my circle will be pressured to not associate with me. I think that will definitely happen one day, and I also think a few of them will give in to public pressure because they won’t be able to handle the internet. I think that day will come, probably within the year. I think a few friends will speak out for me, a few friends will dissociate from me, but the majority will just stay silent and let it blow over.”

Disguised Toast has been subject to harassment online since a Twitter user, serenitysphere, shared a post detailing allegations such as a “rape advocate” directed towards the streamer.

Since then, Disguised Toast has crafted a response to the allegations with a Twitlonger posted on his profile.

Addressing my "problematic" past and being cancelled



Read: https://t.co/f9QfXzunui — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 2, 2021

With the rise of cancel culture, Disguised Toast has given insights into how Twitter users adopt a “guilty until proven innocent” approach, which harms lives and friendships in the process.

