"Poki is definitely not normal"- Disguised Toast shares his pact with Pokimane about Among Us games

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" said on stream that he has a pact with fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane" whenever they play Among Us together. He said that he knows what her key tells are when she is the impostor, but chooses not to call her out anyway.

He caught on to Pokimane being one of the impostors during one of their Sussy Sunday games, but didn't say anything to the rest of the crew. This eventually resulted in his death. He quipped:

"It's either Poki or Hasan there, right? Poki is definitely not normal."

Disguised Toast explains his Among Us pact with Pokimane

During a game of modded Among Us on the Sussy Sundays stream, Toast began to notice that Pokimane wasn't acting like herself. He said that she was being unusually quiet.

He started to suspect that she was one of the impostors, especially since she was in the same location as Janet "xChocobars" before she died in the game.

She later asked the group whether the lights were on or off, something that would have been obvious to her if she was a crewmate. This added more fuel to Toast's suspicions that she was an imposter, but he provided an alternative explanation that she could be a Jester:

"She could be Jester, in which case, well played."

In the Among Us mod they were playing, Jester is an added role in the mod whose goal is to intentionally get themselves ejected, winning them the game. He said that the question could have been her trying to get ejected, but the more likely explanation was that she had impostor vision.

He eventually came to the conclusion that Pokmane and HasanAbi were two of the impostors, but he claimed to be more certain about the former. HIs suspicions were confirmed when Poki stabbed Toast in the back while the lights were out.

Disguised Toast's viewers asked him why he didn't push Pokimane during one of the emergency meetings, saying he could've easily gotten her ejected before she had the chance to kill him. He explained that he and Poki have a verbal agreement not to push each other in Among Us games because he knows her tells when she's an impostor:

"Only because I can tell if it's Poki instantly and it's not fun for her. I ask for the same as well."

He described their pact as a gentlemen's agreement, and while it may give Pokimane an unfair advantage, Disguised Toast doesn't seem to mind.

