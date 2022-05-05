Watch: Disguised Toast guilt trips TinaKitten for declining his offer to play games

Twitch streamer Disguised Toast recently guilt-tripped TinaKitten for declining his offer to play more games. Offline TV members and friends have been playing Among Us lately and there's a lot happening during the stream.

However, interestingly, in the most recent stream, TinaKitten and Disguised Toast can be seen sharing a fun moment.

Toast is known for playfully bullying Tina with his antics. Evidently, the former never fails to turn things around according to his preference, but in his own hilarious way. That's precisely what happened when TinaKitten declined his offer to play a round of Escape Stimulator.

While emotionally blackmailing TinaKitten, Disguised Toast hilariously notes:

Disguised Toast guilt trips TinaKitten in his recent livestream

After playing Among Us with other Offline TV members, Disguised Toast and TinaKitten can be seen having a hilarious conversation together. After everyone left the chat, Toast invited TinaKitten to play Escape Stimulator.

Unfortunately, Tina declined the offer very sweetly, stating:

"I promised people I would draw after this. Thanks for inviting me to Among Us Toast. It was really fun."

However, as expected, Toast didn't take the rejection casually and went on to hit a playful jibe at the streamer:

"Oh, all right. It was a great last time to be playing with each other. "

Christina "TinaKitten" then started getting visibly confused, probably because she didn't understand how Toast was toying with her:

"What? What do you mean? Why do you say last time like forever? "

Continuing his trail of thought, Toast quipped:

"Wow I mean, I don't take too kindly to people who turn me down to play games."

Finally giving up on Toast's guilt trip, LilyKitten exclaims:

"I don't think anybody, hold on, let me. I just don't have it downloaded. Wait maybe I do. No, oh! It's not installed. Oh! it's not installed. Okay everytime I install games like live you know. It literally crashes and then I have to start from scratch."

Something worth noting here is that Toast was very patient with her, even though he was just trying to make her play another game.

"Okay, I'll I'll just install it right now. It's 16 gigabytes. That's a lot. But you know It's worth this shot. "

Ensuring that she will be invited to the other Among Us lobbies, Toast notes:

"No, no, no, no, no don't do it. That's a lot of gigabyte. That's that's a lot of gigabyte. It's not, it's not. No, no, no, no Tina, Tina it's fine. You can just go draw. You'll still be invited to my Among Us lobbies."

Disguised Toast has definitely not shied away from appreciating Tina whenever he gets a chance. Aside from their blossoming friendship, the latter shares a great bond with all the Offline TV members.

Fans react to TinaKitten's adorable response to Toast's jibes

TinaKitten's response to Disguised Toast drew plenty of reactions from viewers. While the majority pointed out how cute TinaKitten's response was, a handful of viewers talked about the beautiful and understanding relationship fostered by the streamers.

The general consensus was that Toast and Tina were sort of like a father-daughter duo and their fun interactions were too adorable.

Fans react to TinaKitten's cutest response to Toast (Image via- OTV Copium/YouTube)

Fans made sure to chime in on this interaction (Image via- OTV Copium/YouTube)

Disguised Toast and TinaKitten are two of the most prominent faces in the streaming industry. With over 3 million and 1.1 million followers on the purple platform, respectively, the duo have indeed amassed a significant audience and are considered among the top Twitch creators.

