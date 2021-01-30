Disguised Toast's decision to try out drugs leaves fans concerned

Popular streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang left fans concerned as he spoke about consuming drugs during a recent stream.
The 29-year old has been under the radar since announcing that he would take a break from streaming to deal with his father's health in early January.
While he has been making occasional appearances alongside fellow streamers and good friends such as Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Corpse Husband, and Thomas "Sykkuno," the lack of infectious energy seems to be conspicuous.
During a recent Among Us broadcast, he left fans deeply worried about his well-being as he spoke about the desire to try out drugs, such as acid and shrooms.
In the clip above, the likes of Valkyrae and Sykkuno are taken aback on hearing Toast mutter the following:
"Thinking about trying acid soon, acid the drug. I gotta live life as openly as possible. I am thinking of trying it in small doses to see how it feels, maybe some shrooms."
His statements left both concerned, as they wondered if he is okay. In response, Disguised Toast replied:
"Have I sounded okay the last couple of months? Do I sound okay when you talk to me and hear the things I say? Don't kill yourself doing drugs."
While the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer is often known to make statements humorously, he didn't exactly sound like he was joking this time around.
Within minutes of the incident taking place, Valkyrae was one of the first who took to social media to spread an important message:
She was soon joined by several fans online, who expressed concern and extended support to Disguised Toast.
Disguised Toast leaves fans worried with recent remarks on drugs
In another video that captured Sykkuno's POV, he echoed Valkyrae's concerns as they discussed the possibility of Toast possibly reaching out and issuing a cry for help.
In the same video, Corpse Husband told Disguised Toast to DM him as they have a lot to discuss.
In light of this recent worrisome exchange, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of supportive messages, with fans extended support to Toast:
While Toast's statements might very well have been said out of jest, fans believe that his tone was implying something more serious.
One of the most popular streamers today, Disguised Toast is one of the biggest names at Facebook Gaming.
Whatever may be going on with his personal life, fans will undoubtedly hope that their support will help guide him through this phase.