Disguised Toast's decision to try out drugs leaves fans concerned

Popular streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang left fans concerned as he spoke about consuming drugs during a recent stream.

The 29-year old has been under the radar since announcing that he would take a break from streaming to deal with his father's health in early January.

While he has been making occasional appearances alongside fellow streamers and good friends such as Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Corpse Husband, and Thomas "Sykkuno," the lack of infectious energy seems to be conspicuous.

During a recent Among Us broadcast, he left fans deeply worried about his well-being as he spoke about the desire to try out drugs, such as acid and shrooms.

In the clip above, the likes of Valkyrae and Sykkuno are taken aback on hearing Toast mutter the following:

"Thinking about trying acid soon, acid the drug. I gotta live life as openly as possible. I am thinking of trying it in small doses to see how it feels, maybe some shrooms."

His statements left both concerned, as they wondered if he is okay. In response, Disguised Toast replied:

"Have I sounded okay the last couple of months? Do I sound okay when you talk to me and hear the things I say? Don't kill yourself doing drugs."

Advertisement

While the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer is often known to make statements humorously, he didn't exactly sound like he was joking this time around.

Within minutes of the incident taking place, Valkyrae was one of the first who took to social media to spread an important message:

Check on your friends. — rae (@Valkyrae) January 30, 2021

She was soon joined by several fans online, who expressed concern and extended support to Disguised Toast.

Disguised Toast leaves fans worried with recent remarks on drugs

In another video that captured Sykkuno's POV, he echoed Valkyrae's concerns as they discussed the possibility of Toast possibly reaching out and issuing a cry for help.

Advertisement

In the same video, Corpse Husband told Disguised Toast to DM him as they have a lot to discuss.

In light of this recent worrisome exchange, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of supportive messages, with fans extended support to Toast:

I LOVE YOU @DisguisedToast! STAY HEALTHY ALWAYS! 💕 GNIGHT! See you soon! — 🕷 (@twitchxiii) January 30, 2021

@DisguisedToast I don’t know what you are going through, but I wish you the best. Talk with your family and friends. People love you and your loved ones will always be there to support you in your darkest times. Take care of yourself. Remember we love you. — César Santos (@csantosa_) January 30, 2021

@DisguisedToast just know you have your friends that you can talk to whenever! They really do care about you and love you — Seokjinsabyss⁷ •ᴗ• (@Btsworld77) January 30, 2021

@Corpse_Husband @DisguisedToast although these times are rough, i know all of you will get through this. take care of yourselves and just know we’re always here to support you. don’t feel pressured to do anything when it’s jeopardizing your health 🖤 — kate 🌱 oh jesus ! (@oopskates) January 30, 2021

Advertisement

hey @DisguisedToast i really hope you’re doing okay. it seems like you’re going through a rough patch. but please know that it’ll pass. you’ll survive and we’ll be with you every step of the way. even if you decide to step away. we’re here for you. — ✘ koda ✘ (@CAB1NF3V3R) January 30, 2021

i hope toast is okay :((( — ★☆★vote skz on mubeat !! (@hjs_skz) January 30, 2021

While Toast's statements might very well have been said out of jest, fans believe that his tone was implying something more serious.

One of the most popular streamers today, Disguised Toast is one of the biggest names at Facebook Gaming.

Whatever may be going on with his personal life, fans will undoubtedly hope that their support will help guide him through this phase.