Disguised Toast tempts fans with a Corpse Husband meetup, as he plays wingman for Scarra

Disguised Toast is the best wingman for Valentine's Day because he's a package deal.
Scarra recently tweeted that he was still single and would be open to having a date for Valentine's Day. This would normally be taken as a joke with some serious connotations, and ultimately be turned into a meme.
Disguised Toast, however, wanted his friend to find that special girl.
Disguised Toast was ready to offer the "special girl" a chance to meet himself, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband. This offer is actually pretty great. A chance to meet multiple streamers is something that few would take for granted.
There were responses immediately, but Disguised Toast blew the post up with his offer. With responses from the likes of Karl Jacobs, more attention was brought to Scarra.
Scarra is drowning in tweets right now. His post has gone viral. With all these responses to choose from, it's clear that he won't be alone on Valentine's Day.
Disguised toast brought more attention to the tweet, but it was already viral
Scarra is pretty famous himself. He is a former esports player and regularly streams with Pokimane. He already had many takers before Disguised Toast helped him out.
Some of the tweets in response to his post were rib-tickling. Here's a list of the best responses on Twitter:
Scarra actually did respond to a few.
There are still far too many tweets for Scarra to respond to. Scarra will be happy to know that he some great friends.
Scarra should probably reciprocate some of that love and attention to Disguised Toast and his friends for blowing up his tweet.
Hopefully, Scarra will find his true love.
