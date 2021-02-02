Disguised Toast tempts fans with a Corpse Husband meetup, as he plays wingman for Scarra

Disguised Toast is the best wingman for Valentine's Day because he's a package deal.

Scarra recently tweeted that he was still single and would be open to having a date for Valentine's Day. This would normally be taken as a joke with some serious connotations, and ultimately be turned into a meme.

Disguised Toast, however, wanted his friend to find that special girl.

ladies if you date this man that means one day you might get to meet me, which means one day you might get to meet sykkuno, which means one day you might get to meet corpse



so don’t miss this chance https://t.co/kcHHVOLDdG — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) February 2, 2021

Related: Disguised Toast and Sykkuno invite Corpse Husband to move in with them during a game of Among Us

and the best wingman award goes to- pic.twitter.com/l82tdEOFQN — kk (@khushi3o51) February 2, 2021

Disguised Toast was ready to offer the "special girl" a chance to meet himself, Sykkuno, and Corpse Husband. This offer is actually pretty great. A chance to meet multiple streamers is something that few would take for granted.

Oh shit... and if I get to meet Corpse, maybe I'll be able to meet Scarra some day. You convinced me! — TheCurliestFry (@FryCurliest) February 2, 2021

There were responses immediately, but Disguised Toast blew the post up with his offer. With responses from the likes of Karl Jacobs, more attention was brought to Scarra.

this would be a certified win — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

and then we might get a chance to meet Quackity :,D — TheWayIAm (@4nknown51) February 2, 2021

Scarra is drowning in tweets right now. His post has gone viral. With all these responses to choose from, it's clear that he won't be alone on Valentine's Day.

This is big brain time pic.twitter.com/QADxrZxKyd — S (@S94019093) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

Related: Among Us: Disguised Toast’s playgroup achieves half a million live viewers

Disguised toast brought more attention to the tweet, but it was already viral

Scarra is pretty famous himself. He is a former esports player and regularly streams with Pokimane. He already had many takers before Disguised Toast helped him out.

Some of the tweets in response to his post were rib-tickling. Here's a list of the best responses on Twitter:

That sounds like a date — Christopher Laroya (@premtgboy56) February 2, 2021

Hey me too, wanna play games with me 🥺 pic.twitter.com/APtSkLxtQo — Zoë (@zoosemoose) February 2, 2021

to be honest i had to look up what was on the feb 14th so its already too late for me im already too far gone — hJune (@h7une) February 2, 2021

Scarra actually did respond to a few.

Advertisement

I'm like three pieces of gear from speed running all content and quitting — scarra (@scarra) February 2, 2021

Tempting offer.... — scarra (@scarra) February 2, 2021

There are still far too many tweets for Scarra to respond to. Scarra will be happy to know that he some great friends.

Scarra should probably reciprocate some of that love and attention to Disguised Toast and his friends for blowing up his tweet.

Hopefully, Scarra will find his true love.

Related: Disguised Toast's decision to try out drugs leaves fans concerned