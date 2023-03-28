The North American VCT Challengers League’s Mid-Season Face-Off has already kicked off. This event offers its participating squads a chance to collect a few extra circuit points for VCT Ascension, which is taking place by the end of the season. With the first Lower Round going live on 28 March 2023, both Disguised and TSM will contend neck and neck to earn themselves a victory.

Disguised vs. TSM: Who will win the First Lower Round of the VCT NA Challengers Mid-Season Face-Off?

Predictions

Disguised could possibly have performed way better than they did in Split 1, but have nevertheless shown their grit and hunger. The Canadian team was undefeated in the Open Qualifiers.

Fan favorites since the very first VCT, TSM find themselves in the Lower Round due to their unfortunate loss to Moist Moguls. They’ve proven their worth over the years and are always a squad to keep an eye on.

The clash between Disguised and TSM seems more favorable for the latter. Their previous matchups showcased their dominance and synergy as a team; however, if the former has learned from their previous losses, there is always a possibility that they will turn the tables on this one.

Head to Head

Disguised and TSM have faced each other once before in the first stage of the North American VCL. TSM emerged victorious in this match-up but Disguised definitely showed a lot of promise.

Recent Results

Disguised hasn’t really been at the top of their game lately. They’ve lost three out of five matches since the first Split of VCL North America. With their first loss against M80 in the Mid-Season Face Off, they found themselves in the Lower Round. Though not at their peak, fans are still expecting them to perform well.

TSM, on the other hand, has a better track record. TSM bagged four wins from the first Split of VCL North America; however, their recent loss against Moist Moguls put them in an unfortunate spot in the first Lower Round.

Potential Lineups

Disguised

Amgalan “ Genghsta ” Nemekhbayar

” Nemekhbayar Damion “XXiF ” Cook

” Cook Joshua “ steel ” Nissan

” Nissan Chris “ riku ” Piasecki

” Piasecki Joseph “ clear ” Allen

” Allen Kyle “Ocean” O’Brien (Coach)

TSM

Anthony “ gMd ” Guimond

” Guimond Johann “ seven ” Hernandez

” Hernandez Nicholas “ NaturE ” Garrison

” Garrison Eric “ Kanpek i” Xu

i” Xu Corey “ corey ” Nigra

” Nigra Jacob “ Daeda ” Hale (Head Coach)

” Hale (Head Coach) Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov (Asst. Coach)

Where to Watch

Knights Arena @KnightsArena



Learn more about the league format before it kicks off and check back later this week for signups: The Valorant Challengers League is almost upon usLearn more about the league format before it kicks off and check back later this week for signups: The Valorant Challengers League is almost upon us 👀Learn more about the league format before it kicks off and check back later this week for signups: https://t.co/jC1EcehuEK

This VCT Challengers League’s Mid-Season match will take place on March 28, 2023, at 4 pm ET/ 9 pm CET/1:30 am IST (next day). You can watch it live on Knight’s Arena’s Twitch stream or Valorant NA’s YouTube channel. There’s also a possibility that your favorite streamer might be hosting a watch party for the same.

