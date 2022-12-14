How is the TSM Valorant Roster shaping up for VCL 2023?

TSM is a popular North American Esports organization that has been in the Valorant professional scene for a long time. The organization has made its mark on many competitive games like Counter-Strike and Rainbow Six Siege. As the VCT 2023 season nears, fans might be wondering how the NA roster is gearing up.

Despite not securing a partnership slot with Riot, TSM is still moving forward to fight their way to the top. That said, the roster will have to go through a few other tournaments before they can reach the top dogs. Furthermore, Team SoloMid is prepared to take on teams coming their way.

Team SoloMid is prepared to make it to the Valorant Ascension leagues

Many teams have been troubled by the franchising policy of Riot Games. A lot of the members have stepped back to take better opportunities as well. TSM, on the other hand, never found solid ground during VCT 2022. They failed to qualify for North America's Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs).

Now that a new era is on the horizon, TSM is bringing back their names with new faces to the roster. They officially announced their Valorant team on their Twitter handle, and are now looking forward to competing in the Ascension League.

However, in order to play in the Ascension, TSM will first have to go through the Challenger Leagues.

On December 13, 2022, TSM confirmed their roster lineup with hazed, NaturE, corey, and gMd. The current TSM roster includes the following talents:

Despite not getting selected as a partner, TSM stayed committed to Valorant. Unlike many teams, Team SoloMid did not step back. Furthermore, they went ahead and secured talents that could help the organization grow in the upcoming years.

TSM now have a solid roster to make their way back up to the top. However, they are not the only exceptional team who were denied a franchising slot. The team will have to fight their way through teams who are equally worthy contenders.

The roster will compete with the top dogs if they fail to push their way through the Ascension League. This is a major point for the organization to prepare for.

The partnership program is going to be the focal point of Valorant's esports scene in 2022. Popular franchised teams are already prepared to take on the competition. With that being said, Riot Games have come up with this program to provide equal opportunities to all Valorant players from around the world.

The path-to-pro system will help every single player to prove themselves in front of the world. Hence, the systematic order of the Challenger and Ascension Leagues is developed in a way so that every organization is treated fairly.

The entire VCT ecosystem will see an overhaul in 2023. Riot Games have developed a roadmap for the next five years, where the program will slowly grow. That being said, teams who are denied a franchising slot will have to face slightly tougher competition. Challenger Leagues will not be a cakewalk.

