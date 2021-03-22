"Disgusting": Faze Jarvis slammed for body-shaming Addison Rae via photoshopped thumbnail

Jarvis Khatri, better known as Faze Jarvis, recently invoked the ire of the online community after he used a photoshopped image of Addison Rae as a thumbnail for his latest YouTube video.

The 19-year-old former Fortnite player and current member of esports and entertainment organization Faze Clan recently released a YouTube video titled "Guess The Chubby TikToker," with a photoshopped image of Addison Rae as the thumbnail.

It appears FaZe Jarvis changed the thumbnail after the backslash. This was the original thumbnail pic.twitter.com/LYO3v9NDt7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 22, 2021

In an attempt to circumvent the rising backlash, Jarvis decided to change the thumbnail to that of Addison's actual face.

Despite the alteration of the thumbnail, several fans were left displeased with his perceived attempt to body-shame Addison Rae.

Faze Jarvis faces backlash over photoshopped thumbnail image of Addison Rae

In his latest YouTube video, Faze Jarvis teamed up with the likes of Faze Kay, Faze Nikan and more to guess the identities of famous TikTokers such as Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and more.

Their appearances were drastically altered via Photoshop in order to resemble a "chubby appearance." The Faze Clan members then proceeded to guess the real identities lying beneath the ridiculous Photoshop effects.

The very concept of his "chubby TikTokers" video was soon slammed by fans online, as they took to social media to criticize Faze Jarvis for his distasteful thumbnail:

this video concept is gross tbh — ray (@gxnzaphobic) March 22, 2021

Isn’t he fighting in the YouTuber/TikTok boxing “event?” If so, who is he fighting so I can go hype them up to KO this kid?? — Cary Cheyenne. (@CaryCheyenneXO) March 22, 2021

The thumbnail is fucking atrocious, all this money and their editing is still shit — ᴠᴇɴɪᴄᴇ (@vhbnj5) March 22, 2021

Addison Rae is STILL beautiful even if photoshopped to be more weight. Was Faze Jarvis trying to be that desperate high school bully trying to bring others down to make themselves look or feel better? I'd say backfired. Bet she will look fabulous at 80 too. https://t.co/8SX6ztWN1Y — 💫 (@ShiloSkie) March 22, 2021

WTF is wrong with faze Jarvis that video isn’t okay at all did he think it was okay? that’s disgusting this is crossing the line — Addison Hall :) (@cutieraesz) March 21, 2021

I hate faze Jarvis why is he so disrespectful addison is beautiful I don’t know why people think she’s “chubby” and if she was why do proper care — braddison stan😎 (@animalrae) March 21, 2021

fr that was fucking disgusting — Amy | STREAM OBSESSED (@braddison_sway) March 21, 2021

faze jarvis is one of the most disrespectful people on the youtube scene — b&a (@bryceaddihall) March 21, 2021

imagine being disrespectful just for views — 𝔽𝕖-𝕃𝕚𝕫 (@Lizetth00) March 21, 2021

i think faze jarvis wants to get knocked out by bryce instead of michael le — kaye💭 STREAM OBSESSED (@itspoutyanimal) March 21, 2021

Faze Jarvis, WTF? That’s disgusting. There’s a reason I hate him and all of his friends. That thumbnail/Video wasn’t needed AT ALL — Rebecca/STILL SOFTISH☁️🦋💫🧸 (@Simping_Griff) March 21, 2021

In the comments section of the TikTok Insider's Instagram post, several fans also urged Addison Rae's boyfriend Bryce Hall to knock out Faze Jarvis at the upcoming YouTubers Vs TikTokers boxing event:

Image via TikTok Insiders

Image via TikTok Insiders

Image via TikTok Insiders

Image via TikTok Insiders

This is not the first time that Faze Jarvis has courted controversy with regards to Addison Rae.

Back in December, he was slammed by the likes of Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson after he "accidentally" leaked Addison's personal phone number in one of his YouTube videos.

While the furor over the incident eventually subsided, his recent dig at Addison Rae's weight seems to have stirred up yet another hornet's nest.

Keeping in mind the persistent criticism that she has had to deal with when it comes to her weight and body image, Faze Jarvis's recent video ended up touching upon a raw nerve with her fans.

It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me “a whale” and saying “she’s fat now” and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! if you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. you are perfect. — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) April 22, 2020

As dissent continues to mount online, it remains to be seen if either Addison Rae or Bryce Hall will respond to Faze Jarvis in light of this recent thumbnail incident.