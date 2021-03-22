"Disgusting": Faze Jarvis slammed for body-shaming Addison Rae via photoshopped thumbnail

Jarvis Khatri, better known as Faze Jarvis, recently invoked the ire of the online community after he used a photoshopped image of Addison Rae as a thumbnail for his latest YouTube video.
The 19-year-old former Fortnite player and current member of esports and entertainment organization Faze Clan recently released a YouTube video titled "Guess The Chubby TikToker," with a photoshopped image of Addison Rae as the thumbnail.
In an attempt to circumvent the rising backlash, Jarvis decided to change the thumbnail to that of Addison's actual face.
Despite the alteration of the thumbnail, several fans were left displeased with his perceived attempt to body-shame Addison Rae.
Faze Jarvis faces backlash over photoshopped thumbnail image of Addison Rae
In his latest YouTube video, Faze Jarvis teamed up with the likes of Faze Kay, Faze Nikan and more to guess the identities of famous TikTokers such as Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and more.
Their appearances were drastically altered via Photoshop in order to resemble a "chubby appearance." The Faze Clan members then proceeded to guess the real identities lying beneath the ridiculous Photoshop effects.
The very concept of his "chubby TikTokers" video was soon slammed by fans online, as they took to social media to criticize Faze Jarvis for his distasteful thumbnail:
In the comments section of the TikTok Insider's Instagram post, several fans also urged Addison Rae's boyfriend Bryce Hall to knock out Faze Jarvis at the upcoming YouTubers Vs TikTokers boxing event:
This is not the first time that Faze Jarvis has courted controversy with regards to Addison Rae.
Back in December, he was slammed by the likes of Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson after he "accidentally" leaked Addison's personal phone number in one of his YouTube videos.
While the furor over the incident eventually subsided, his recent dig at Addison Rae's weight seems to have stirred up yet another hornet's nest.
Keeping in mind the persistent criticism that she has had to deal with when it comes to her weight and body image, Faze Jarvis's recent video ended up touching upon a raw nerve with her fans.
As dissent continues to mount online, it remains to be seen if either Addison Rae or Bryce Hall will respond to Faze Jarvis in light of this recent thumbnail incident.