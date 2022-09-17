Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking guide: How to make Arendellian Picked Herring

Cooking and finding different recipes is one of the core gameplay mechanics in Gameloft’s latest life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Becoming good at cooking in-game opens up many additional options as food can be used to increase the player's energy meter, improve Friendship Levels with a resident, and even complete quests.

There are a lot of food recipes that players will be able to learn and cook up in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and while some of them are easy to make, there are certain recipes that many in the community find difficult.

One such recipe is the Arendellian Picked Herring, one of the more difficult items to create in the life sim as it requires precise ingredients to make.

Today’s guide will go over how you can make the Arendellian Picked Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as the ingredients that you require to make it.

Cooking the Arendellian Picked Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Arendellian Picked Herring is one of the rare recipes that players will be able to come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In fact, it would have gone completely unnoticed by most, if the food item was not something that Elsa requests you to make during the “What Home Feels Like” mission.

During this quest, you are required to make various dishes for Elsa, with the Arendellian Pickled Herring being one of them. The mission to make this dish comes only after you catch the Glittering Herring for her, since a Herring is a core ingredient of the dish.

The Arendellian Pickled Herring is a 5-star meal, which means that you will require five different ingredients to make it. Neither Disney Dreamlight Valley nor Elsa herself do a good job of explaining what ingredients are required, which is precisely why many players have been facing trouble with this dish.

Here are the ingredients that you will require to make the dish as well as their locations:

Herring: Can be easily caught by fishing the white ripples that form on water bodies. Herrings can be found in the waters of Glade of Trust and Dazzle Beach.

Can be easily caught by fishing the white ripples that form on water bodies. Herrings can be found in the waters of Glade of Trust and Dazzle Beach. Lemon: Lemons can be obtained from trees and you just have to pluck them out. Lemon trees can be found in both Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor.

Lemons can be obtained from trees and you just have to pluck them out. Lemon trees can be found in both Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Onion: You can raise your own onions by planting onion seeds, which you will be able to get from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Alternatively, you can directly buy onions from the same location.

You can raise your own onions by planting onion seeds, which you will be able to get from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Alternatively, you can directly buy onions from the same location. Garlic: Garlic can be plucked from the ground in Forest of Valor. You will find a lot of patches of this ingredient growing there.

Garlic can be plucked from the ground in Forest of Valor. You will find a lot of patches of this ingredient growing there. Basil/Oregano: Like Garlic, Basil and Oregano can also be acquired from the game's open-world. Both of them can be found growing around the Plaza and the Peaceful Meadow.

After acquiring all these ingredients, all you will need to do is throw them into a pot, and the Arendellian Picked Herring will be ready in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can then present the dish to Elsa and move on to the next segment of her questline.

