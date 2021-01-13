Dixie D'Amelio blasted for deleting Twitter on same day as Trump ban, labeled "Donald Trump supporter"

Tik Tok star Dixie D’Amelio has been accused by fans of being a Trump supporter after she deleted her Twitter on the same day Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.

Trump was banned from social media platforms after he appeared to post two violence-inciting tweets related to the Capitol Hill Violence. His tweets were being investigated by Twitter. The company then released a statement explaining the reasons and the problematic tweets that led to Trump’s permanent ban.

Is Dixie D’Amelio a Trump supporter or she’s cool? — Jack Leopards & The Dolphin Club (@leopardsclub13) January 10, 2021

When D’Amelio deleted her Twitter on the same day as Trump’s ban, fans immediately began to speculating about her support for Trump. However, after several days of public speculation, D’Amelio explained in an Instagram story that she didn't deleted her Twitter in support of Trump. She explained that the timing of her move was unfortunate.

Dixie D’Amelio explains via Instagram story that she is not a Donald Trump supporter despite what fans think

As clear in the number of tweets posted by people, D’Amelio was accused of being a Trump supporter:

You people are really trying too hard to cancel the D'amelio's, mostly Dixie. Didn't you already hear her say that she is not a trump supporter!! Can't you accept that you can't get clout from her or her family. @dixiedamelio is not a trump supporter. It's not 2020 is 2021!!!!!!! — tae time (@MeMxngo) January 9, 2021

why are people so mad i dont like the boring ass d’amelio sisters dixie should’ve told her followers shes trump supporter shes fake af if you like them that’s fine go lick their ass see if they love you 🤪🤣😂 — envely (@januaryowl) January 12, 2021

Finding out Dixie D’amelio is a Trump supporter is entirely equal to finding out Ellen Degeneres has a soundproofed basement. We all kinda knew it was there and didn’t really care to find out. — Andy Liston (@andy_liston) January 12, 2021

Fans talked about D’Amelio beng a registered Republican, some of her past antics where she appeared to support Trump, and the fact that she deleted her Twitter on the same day as Trump’s permanent suspension.

DIXIE D'AMELIO IS A TRUMP SUPPORTER I KNEW NOT TO TRUST THOSE BITCHES PLS OMFG pic.twitter.com/SmfDst8m4j — ً (@YUNH0FAIR) January 9, 2021

So Trump is Charli D'Amelio and Parler is Triller? — Victor 🌄 lu.ma (@VictorPontis) January 9, 2021

One day, one day Dixie d amelio delted her twitter account bcuz of trump😐 — fruitty (@Kai74012476) January 11, 2021

People had cropped up on Twitter and Instagram to criticize D’Amelio. Most fans thought that it was not surprising that D’Amelio supports Trump given her father Marc D’Amelio's political inclinations.

if dixie is a trump supporter, her dad is a republican, what are the chances that charli d'amelio is a trump supporting republican — Ayo ➐ (@_aayyo) January 10, 2021

Y'all d'amelios are TRUMPIES 💀

Mr. Marc d'amelio follows trump jr, Melania trump, ivanka trump, president trump (the other account) on twitter 😀✋🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZVt5jYexXM — ARRIBA (@Areeba12970460) January 9, 2021

everyone drags lana + makes clickbait while she’s dragging trump meanwhile dixie d’amelio is a fully confirmed, unapologetic trump supporter .... — NOËLLE LOVES CHEMTRAILS (@gaylolitahey) January 12, 2021

Regardless, it seems as though the deletion of her Twitter coinciding with the permanent suspension of Trump’s Twitter account is merely a coincidence.

While most fans speculated and appeared quite certain of D’Amelio following her father’s political ideologies, she posted an Instagram story to explain that she deleted her account because she was “spending too much time on Twitter."

Why are ppl getting routinely surprised that Dixie D’amelio is a Trump supporter. Her name is literally DIXIE as in the Dixie south, she goes to the University of ALABAMA, her Republican dad is heavily into politics, & she posted Trump signs on her vsco for an aesthetic pic.twitter.com/3JfL4n8OaG — countess (@VenusMonths) January 9, 2021

Not yall telling that dixie d'amelio is trump supporter for the 1000 time and she said that shes not for the 1000 time lmao — Yasmeen 🌈🦋🚿|HJ JB stan 🤍 (@ynxnu) January 12, 2021

According to fans, this is not the first time she has been accused of being a Donald Trump supporter and has had to defend herself.

Dixie d’amelio deactivated twitter after being exposed for supporting trump and being a registered republican. This is a good start. I never liked any of the d’amelio assholes. — AirCapalot (@Airhead32) January 10, 2021

Did Dixie D'Amelio delete her Twitter because Donald Trump got BANNED from the platform?! pic.twitter.com/Azq88fxwtU — Clevver News (@ClevverTV) January 12, 2021

While D’Amelio's political ideology is in some ways a personal matter, she had publicly claimed in the past to not support Trump despite what people might think.