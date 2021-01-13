Dixie D'Amelio blasted for deleting Twitter on same day as Trump ban, labeled "Donald Trump supporter"

Tik Tok star Dixie D’Amelio has been accused by fans of being a Trump supporter after she deleted her Twitter on the same day Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.
Trump was banned from social media platforms after he appeared to post two violence-inciting tweets related to the Capitol Hill Violence. His tweets were being investigated by Twitter. The company then released a statement explaining the reasons and the problematic tweets that led to Trump’s permanent ban.
When D’Amelio deleted her Twitter on the same day as Trump’s ban, fans immediately began to speculating about her support for Trump. However, after several days of public speculation, D’Amelio explained in an Instagram story that she didn't deleted her Twitter in support of Trump. She explained that the timing of her move was unfortunate.
Dixie D’Amelio explains via Instagram story that she is not a Donald Trump supporter despite what fans think
As clear in the number of tweets posted by people, D’Amelio was accused of being a Trump supporter:
Fans talked about D’Amelio beng a registered Republican, some of her past antics where she appeared to support Trump, and the fact that she deleted her Twitter on the same day as Trump’s permanent suspension.
People had cropped up on Twitter and Instagram to criticize D’Amelio. Most fans thought that it was not surprising that D’Amelio supports Trump given her father Marc D’Amelio's political inclinations.
Regardless, it seems as though the deletion of her Twitter coinciding with the permanent suspension of Trump’s Twitter account is merely a coincidence.
While most fans speculated and appeared quite certain of D’Amelio following her father’s political ideologies, she posted an Instagram story to explain that she deleted her account because she was “spending too much time on Twitter."
According to fans, this is not the first time she has been accused of being a Donald Trump supporter and has had to defend herself.
While D'Amelio's political ideology is in some ways a personal matter, she had publicly claimed in the past to not support Trump despite what people might think.