Dixie D'Amelio reveals she was embarrassed by sister Charli's early TikTok videos 

The D'Amelio sisters, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, in which the latter surprisingly revealed that she was initially embarrassed by her sister's early TikTok videos.

During their interview with Jimmy Fallon, Dixie D'Amelio was about what she thought of Charli's decision to take the TikTok plunge, during her initial days of starting out as a content creator:

[Timestamp: 1:22]

After being a tad hesitant at first, Dixie proceeded to share her honest opinion of what she thought of Charli's TikTok career at the beginning:

"She started at a time where TikTok was still really embarrassing and I was really embarrassed that she was posting and my friends at school were very into what she was doing . I was like 'Oh My Gosh, she's so weird, blah blah blah"

Her honest opinion left Jimmy Fallon in splits, as they soon went on to discuss a range of topics.

From talking about upcoming projects to speaking about their new family reality show on Hulu, the D'Amelio sisters' appearance on Jimmy Fallon ended up inviting quite a few reactions on social media.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio spea about their journey so far on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The sibling duo are two of the most popular names in the TikTok industry today, with their respective careers flourishing amid numerous endorsements, collaborations and reality projects.

While Dixie D'Amelio has been making waves online ever since she announced her foray into the music industry, Charli D'Amelio recently crossed the 100 million follower mark on TikTok.

Despite being two of the most notable TikTok personalities in the world, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are no strangers to criticism.

This is primarily due to the general perception towards TikTok stars, who several believe are simply privileged teenagers lacking any kind of talent. Keeping this in mind, their recent appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show drew mixed reactions online.

Image via Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube

From the comments above, there clearly seems to be a duality of perception when it comes to the D'Amelio sisters and TikTok in general.

Despite the persistent backlash, the duo continue to scale new heights at the relatively young ages of 19 and 16 respectively.