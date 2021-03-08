Dixie D'Amelio's name appears on Grammys 2021 performers list and Twitter has a meltdown

In December 2020, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio was heavily rumored to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards after a fake post surfaced online. Chaos ensued online soon after.

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was also set to be the opening act at the Grammys, according to the post.

The news was eventually debunked as fake, but the TikTok star still ended up on the receiving end of some backlash.

She found herself in the limelight yet again recently after the official performer's list of the Grammys was released.

Musician Anderson. Paak shared a post with Dixie D'Amelio's name alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and more.

YO @BrunoMars WHAT THE FUCK?!? Did you see this?!?! Call me back!! pic.twitter.com/nS2brA54gK — Anderson .Blacked (@AndersonPaak) March 7, 2021

The fact that a popular singer shared the list got fans to believe that it was the official list. Moments later, it was revealed that this post was also fake and the result of shoddy photoshop.

The Grammys soon released the official list of performers, which did not include Dixie D'Amelio.

Here's the line-up:

ONE WEEK till these performers hit the #GRAMMYs stage on CBS! 🤩 Are you ready?! https://t.co/H1LzyGkilV pic.twitter.com/9gh3oJws8f — CBS (@CBS) March 7, 2021

Is Dixie D'Amelio performing at the Grammys? Twitter reacts upon seeing her name on the Grammys Performer's list

Despite being one of the biggest names in the TikTok industry, Dixie D'Amelio is certainly no stranger to criticism. Her music is often bearing the brunt of it.

Most of the criticism coming her way often stems from the general perception that most people have about TikTok stars. TikTokers are also often called out for their privilege and are considered to have no real talent.

The 19-year-old TikToker made her foray into the music industry by collaborating with Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne on successful singles: "One Whole Day" and "Naughty List."

On Christmas Day, she also announced her first solo titled "Roommates," which spoke about anxiety and mental health issues. Despite amassing millions of streams on Spotify, Dixie D'Amelio's music has not really struck a chord with a majority of the online audience.

One of the major reasons behind this backlash is her perceived lack of innovation in songwriting.

Her inclusion in the fake performers list gave way to a slew of reactions on Twitter.

Here are some of the best:

grammys really ignored the weeknd but invited dixie damelio a tiktoker to perform... shit is devastating pic.twitter.com/f4ixc4glw3 — katie (@virgogworl) March 7, 2021

that's fake don't worry 😭 — evø • TØP (@dreamersatbest) March 7, 2021

I’m sorry we live in a society where Dixie damelio gets to perform at the Grammys after releasing two songs make it make sense 😃 — ➳ Maham ⁷🍊 ➳ (@Maham_Shabbirr) March 7, 2021

if dixie damelio perform at the grammys dont ever say white privilege isnt real istg ill k!ll you — JJK🍊 (@kooilys) March 7, 2021

I’m completely trying to sound rude bc they are including her in everything and she isn’t even good. It’s embarrassing at this point. — juliette ᱬ 📌! 12 (@filmsbyjules) March 7, 2021

im so tired why is dixie damelio performing at the grammys she’s literally a tiktoker let real artists play there please👍 — alex/ravi↯ (@comfortmercer) March 7, 2021

white pretty privilege back at it again — aspen Ψ hates isayama (@saikiswhoree) March 8, 2021

this has got to be fake. it probably is but the thought of dixie damelio performing at the grammys makes me sick — OCDPomie593 (@POMCORE) March 7, 2021

please tell me dixie damelio is not performing at the grammys pic.twitter.com/QPCRAf14TJ — des ⁷🍊 (@signofthejk) March 8, 2021

dixie damelio performing at the grammys is my villian origin story. — gab (@nffIying) March 8, 2021

imagine an artist finding out the Grammys chose Dixie damelio to perform instead of you 😭😭 https://t.co/mKfoGi80By — ollie (@_olllie_) March 7, 2021

The fact that dixie damelio is performing at the Grammys and ariana grande not makes me mad. — سَمر (@imsmrlvi) March 8, 2021

is dixie damelio performing at the grammys?? pls tell me ur joking — isa (@IisafIrt) March 8, 2021

HAHAHSHA ?? FR ?? DIXIE ?? DAMELIO ?? WILL PERFORM IN GRAMMY ?? SERIOUSLY ??? HAHAHA WHAT THE FUCK NO WAY — pings⁷ 🍊 (@_pingpongmin) March 8, 2021

dixie damelio performing at the grammy’s i have no hope left in society — ً (@haIeysfilms) March 8, 2021

why tf is Dixie Damelio performing at the grammy’s??😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/GOeTdZO19p — kali (@kalisveto) March 7, 2021

Based on the reactions, there certainly seems to be a strong aversion towards the idea of Dixie D'Amelio ever performing at the Grammy Awards.

It remains to be seen how Twitter reacts if she ever does end up at the Grammys one day, given her proclivity towards pursuing a full-time career in music.