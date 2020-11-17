DJ Alok vs Hayato Firebrand: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Free Fire includes a plethora of characters for players. All of them, except Adam and Eve, have unique abilities that significantly aid gamers on the virtual battleground.

There are 30+ such characters present in the Free Fire 'Character' loadout. Adam and Eve are the default characters available to players, while the others can either be bought from the store or acquired by completing various events.

DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and an upgraded version of Hayato, named Hayato Firebrand.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire a few seasons ago and has a unique active ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is most suitable for aggressive players and can be maxed out with character level up cards up to level 6. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand is the Awakened or upgraded version of Hayato, with an active ability called the Art of Blades. It reduces frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds. However, this version must be obtained, as it isn't unlocked with Hayato's default character.

DJ Alok or Hayato Firebrand comparison: Who to play with?

Both have unique abilities, which makes them fan-favorites. Though Hayato's default ability, Bushido, is passive, the Firebrand iteration has an active ability, but it does not make much difference in its strategic use.

As both characters are available in Free Fire and are obtainable individually, it is the player's choice to equip them.

Hayato Firebrand's ability is more suitable for passive players, although it helps players in close quarter combats by reducing the frontal damage.

DJ Alok's versatility in power is his key to success. His ability is viable for both aggressive and passive players, offering a healing source throughout the game.

Hayato's ability is inclined more towards a defensive and passive gameplay strategy.