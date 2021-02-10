DJ Alok vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire consists of several characters with special abilities. There are 37 characters in the game, and almost all of them possess unique skills.

One of the most common custom room challenges that well-known content creators of India have developed is the Factory Challenge in Free Fire. It is a location in the Bermuda map where players deliberately land on the top of a building to combat each other.

This article compares one of the most popular characters, DJ Alok, with one of the better characters in the game, Luqueta, to determine who is a better choice for this challenge.

Assessing DJ Alok and Luqueta's abilities in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most well-appreciated characters in the game. He has a tremendous active ability called Drop the Beat. At level 1, it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This ability is active and can get boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. It increases ally movement speed by 15% at the max level and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Luqueta's ability - Hat Trick

Luqueta in Free Fire

As per Luqueta's character description, he is an up and rising soccer star.

He has a passive ability, Hat Trick, to raise the max HP by eight up to 35 HP with each elimination on the ground. At his maximum potential (level 6), he can increase the max HP by 18 up to 35 with every kill.

Verdict

DJ Alok and Luqueta are great options for a Classic or Clash Squad matches in Free Fire, but the latter's usefulness in the Factory Challenge is questionable.

Both are undoubtedly great characters, but considering the criteria of the Factory Challenge, DJ Alok will be of more significant benefit. Both enhance HP restoration, but Alok can improve the player's speed as well.

Moreover, Luqueta's ability is of no such use in a 1v1 custom battle (Factory Challenge) as the round resets for both the players with full HP.

(Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).