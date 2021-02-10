Lokesh Gamer vs AS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

AS Gaming and Lokesh Gamer are two of the most well-known Free Fire Indian YouTubers. They have massive subscriber counts on the platform, with 8.23 million and 7.57 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer’s lifetime stats in Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer has played 3295 squad games and has triumphed on 701 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 21.27%. He has 6071 frags to his name in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1503 duo games and has emerged victorious in 146 of them, making his win rate 9.71%. In the process, he has racked up 2511 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Lokesh Gamer has 125 victories in 1223 solo games, translating to a win rate of 10.22%. In these matches, he has killed 2169 opponents at a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer’s ranked stats in Free Fire

Lokesh Gamer has played 85 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.82%. With 193 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.79 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 16 duo matches and has won 4 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25%. He has 34 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Lokesh Gamer has played two ranked solo games but is yet to register a win or a kill.

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, and stats

AS Gaming's Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

AS Gaming's lifetime stats in Free Fire

AS Gaming has played a total of 7480 squad matches and has triumphed in 1135 of them, which makes his win rate 15.17%. With 18973 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2163 duo games and has secured 295 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.63%. He has bagged 5840 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

AS Gaming has also played 2100 solo matches and has won on 229 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.90%. In the process, he has eliminated 6236 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Ranked stats

AS Gaming's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the ongoing ranked season, AS Gaming has played 198 squad games and has 33 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. He has accumulated 642 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

AS Gaming has not played many matches in the ranked duo and solo modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, AS Gaming has a better K/D ratio while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, AS Gaming has better stats than Lokesh Gamer in the lifetime duo and solo games.

In the ranked squad matches, Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate while AS Gaming boasts a better K/D ratio. It is not possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as they have not played enough games.

