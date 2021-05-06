DJ Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge

In its most recent OB27 update, Free Fire has brought in several new features, functions, and new characters. The new characters are known as Maro and Xayne.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges in the game. It requires players to land on the rooftop of the Factory to fight against each other with fists or melee weapons, and the last one standing wins.

This article compares Maro with one of Free Fire's most famous characters, DJ Alok, to find out which one is better for the Factory Challenge. Since Maro is not yet available in the game, this comparison is based on his in-game description.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Maro in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

DJ Alok possesses an active ability called Drop The Beat. This ability, in its most simple form, creates a 5m aura that increases alliance movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds. And the outcomes do not stack.

At its maximum level (level 6), Drop the Beat increases teammate movement speed by 15% and recovers HP by 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill Type: Passive

According to his in-game biography, Maro is a falconer who loves bow hunting. He possesses a passive ability known as Falcon Fervor.

The base level (level 1) of this skill raises damage over distance by up to 5%, which also allows players to increase the damage done to marked opponents by 1%.

The highest level of Falcon Fervor (level 6) increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage done to marked enemies increases by 3.5 points.

Verdict: Who is better?

Maro's first skill set is ideal for long-range fighting because his damage scales with time. His second skill set, in which he does additional damage to marked opponents, is also remarkable. However, none of this is beneficial for the Factory Challenge as it hosts close-range combats.

DJ Alok, on the other hand, has a phenomenal ability to heal players as well as increase the movement speed. This ability is extremely useful for close-range combats, whether it's fistfights or melee. Hence, it is pretty clear that DJ Alok is much more viable to use than Maro for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.