Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game reached 100 million peak daily active users earlier this year according to the second-quarter reports of Sea Limited.

Characters and pets with special abilities/skills are two unique aspects that separate it from the other games of the genre. With the arrival of Dasha, there are a total of 34 characters in Free Fire.

Of the 34 playable characters in the game, DJ Alok and Moco are two of the most sought-after. In this article, we take a look at their abilities and evaluate which one of them is better.

Also Read: Raistar vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

DJ Alok vs Moco: Who is the better Free Fire character?

DJ Alok’s ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

In-game description: "Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat."

Drop the Beat creates an aura of 5m which increases the movement speed of allies by 10% and replenishes 5HP for 5 seconds. As the users level up the character, the ability enhances. At the maximum level (level 8), users will be able to create an aura of 5m which increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Moco’s ability: Hacker’s Eye

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description: "Moco is an outstanding hacker."

Her ability tags the enemy's shot for 2 seconds at the base level. With an increase in level, the duration increases. At character level 8, the duration for the tag rises to 5 seconds. Moreover, the information of the tagged foes is also shared with the teammates.

Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Both Free Fire characters have robust abilities. One of the significant differences between them is that Drop the Beat is an active ability, while Hacker’s Eye is passive.

The ability to restore HP, however, is one of the reasons why DJ Alok is one of the most well-liked characters in the Free Fire community. Drop the Beat can come in handy in a variety of situations, while Hacker’s Eye only enables the user's team to obtain the location of foes for a few seconds.

Advertisement

They both have their uses and the choice between them is entirely subjective. But DJ Alok is probably a better option because of Drop the Beat's versatility and use in many different situations. Users can opt for him over Moco and always have reliable movement speed and healing.

DJ Alok can be purchased from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds. Moco can be purchased for 499 diamonds or 8000 gold.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be the case for another.

Also Read: How to get Rockie pet in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide