DJ Alok vs Wukong in Free Fire: Who is the better character in the game?

Free Fire provides players with a wide range of characters to make their gameplay experience better. Unlike most esports mobile games, these characters have special abilities that assist the players on the battlefield.

Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to players at the beginning of the game, though they do not have any unique abilities. However, as the XP level of players increases, they can gradually unlock the other characters or buy them from the store to equip and use their special abilities.

DJ Alok and Wukong are excellent choices for aggressive as well as passive players. This article compares their abilities to determine which is the better character to play with.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and Wukong in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - 'Drop The Beat'

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire and is very popular amongst fans, thanks to his ability, Drop The Beat. At level 1, it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

This is an active ability that can be boosted up to level 6 using character level up cards. At the max level, it increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Wukong's ability - 'Camouflage'

Wukong in Free Fire

As Wukong's character description reads, he is a Monkey King and has a special active ability called the Camouflage. At the primitive level, he can wear a camouflage skin while standing still.

However, he can move at will after it is applied. Once used, the cooldown for the ability is of 300 seconds.

Wukong's ability

At Wukong's maximum level of 6, the cooldown of Camouflage is reduced to 200 seconds. Players can level him by using character fragments.

DJ Alok vs Wukong: Who is the better character?

Both have active abilities, though they go well for passive gameplay too. Wukong's ability might be active, but it is most suited to passive players who opt for defensive gameplay.

During a gunfight, his ability is useless as the opponent can observe him camouflaging and easily knock him down. However, it helps in long-range fights, where players can camouflage and buy some time to heal themselves.

DJ Alok's power is a more versatile and potent one as it provides HP to his nearby allies. Therefore, it is way more convenient for both aggressive as well as passive players.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

