"Not afraid to say it": Former Twitch employee djWheat reveals his opinion on Pokimane's DMCA ban

Twitch streamer djWHEAT shared his views on the previous "react" meta on the platform, throwing some strongly worded opinions towards Pokimane.

Marcus "djWHEAT" is the former head of creator development at Twitch with twenty-two years of experience in the streaming and esports scene. He now streams on Twitch, streaming a variety of content while occasionally weighing in on the latest happenings on Twitch.

On his latest stream, he was watching a video made by the YouTuber MatPat on his channel Game Theory. The video went over MatPat's opinions on the "react" meta on Twitch, where multiple big creators were watching copyrighted shows on their streams, resulting in many creators getting temporarily banned.

While watching the intro to the video, he stopped to give his opinion on the topic:

"Still goes down as one of the f*cking stupidest things I've ever seen on Twitch. Not afraid to say it."

djWHEAT gives his strongly worded opinion on Pokimane and others

He then targets Pokimane as the most prominent and most shocking streamer to join in on the fad, saying he was disappointed in her actions:

"Was shocked that someone as large as Poki, and as representative as a role model as Poki, and runs a f*cking talent agency... Actually, one of the stupidest f*cking things that I have seen in the history of the platform."

He clarifies that she wasn't the only one watching copyrighted content on stream, extending his insults towards other streamers that acted similarly to Pokimane.

"I'm not saying that she's the only one that did it, lots of people did some really f*cking stupid things, most of them are in this category."

He then further says that while he has worked at Twitch he has seen some really dumb things happen, but this one takes the cake.

"Let's be fair, we've seen lots of stupid stuff, but this one? I could never understand why anyone would take the risk. I don't get it."

Many people took to Reddit to talk about the clip, sharing their diverse opinions on the topic.

Even though the "react" meta has now been slowly losing popularity as a subject, it seems that many internet users and industry experts like djWHEAT still have heated opinions on the topic.

