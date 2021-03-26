"DM me": Corpse Husband teases possible Twitch stream, and fans can't keep calm

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent fans into a frenzy after he responded to a comment on Twitch with a simple message that spoke volumes: "DM me," with a cryptic emoji of a Church.
Despite having a channel called CORPSE_games with around 684K followers, the 23-year old faceless YouTuber is yet to stream on the Amazon-owned platform.
However, that could change very soon, as based off initial fan reactions to his recent reply to Twitch, the online community seems to sense a possible Twitch debut in the works:
Corpse Husband's cryptic response to Twitch's comment on his viral TikTok of meeting Sykkuno, has now led several to assume that they could end up discussing business, as a possible Twitch contract looms large.
Corpse Husband to debut on Twitch soon? Fans demand th arrival of Corpse on Twitch
This is not the first time that Corpse Husband has teased the possibility of streaming on Twitch, having spoken about it in a previous stream.
Speaking about how he wouldn't mind going over to Twitch to "chill" considering he has around 600,000 followers there, his statement might be coming full circle in light of his recent tweet.
As of now, he streams on YouTube, although he is one of the most popular names in the Twitch circuit, owing largely to his frequent collaborations with the likes of Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, Pokimane and more.
In light of his immense popularity and his recent response to Twitch, several fans soon took to Twitter to gush over the possibility of Corpse making his highly-anticipated debut:
While the excitement is certainly palpable as of now, the possibility of Corpse Husband streaming on Twitch remains a rumor, albeit a viral one at that.
Keeping in mind his immense popularity and global fanbase, a Twitch debut would certainly bode extremely well for both the platform, as well as for the career of Corpse, which continues to flourish in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.
As reactions continue to pour in from his army of fans across the globe, it remains to be seen if their assumptions will turn out to be prophetic with regards to Corpse Husband's impending arrival on Twitch.