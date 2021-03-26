"DM me": Corpse Husband teases possible Twitch stream, and fans can't keep calm

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently sent fans into a frenzy after he responded to a comment on Twitch with a simple message that spoke volumes: "DM me," with a cryptic emoji of a Church.

Despite having a channel called CORPSE_games with around 684K followers, the 23-year old faceless YouTuber is yet to stream on the Amazon-owned platform.

However, that could change very soon, as based off initial fan reactions to his recent reply to Twitch, the online community seems to sense a possible Twitch debut in the works:

dm me 💒 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 26, 2021

Corpse Husband's cryptic response to Twitch's comment on his viral TikTok of meeting Sykkuno, has now led several to assume that they could end up discussing business, as a possible Twitch contract looms large.

Corpse Husband to debut on Twitch soon? Fans demand th arrival of Corpse on Twitch

This is not the first time that Corpse Husband has teased the possibility of streaming on Twitch, having spoken about it in a previous stream.

Speaking about how he wouldn't mind going over to Twitch to "chill" considering he has around 600,000 followers there, his statement might be coming full circle in light of his recent tweet.

As of now, he streams on YouTube, although he is one of the most popular names in the Twitch circuit, owing largely to his frequent collaborations with the likes of Jacksepticeye, Sykkuno, Pokimane and more.

In light of his immense popularity and his recent response to Twitch, several fans soon took to Twitter to gush over the possibility of Corpse making his highly-anticipated debut:

corpse twitch era coming soon ?👀 https://t.co/1FBzj7P48v — jazz 🖤❗️🔨 (@jazzedenn) March 26, 2021

just imagining the amount of channel points i will have if corpse starts streaming on twitch, it’s a lot https://t.co/hvss5rLb1T — macy :)!!! (@nimrodcorpse) March 26, 2021

i cant stop thining about corpse using twitch. like imagine how much fun it would be. corpsetwt in the chat, we can gamble etc like ahdsjk /pos — shakey??🦇❗️🎰 (@CorpsetwtShakey) March 26, 2021

Imagine the raids he'll get the moment he starts Streaming on the flat form, imagine a specific leaf boi going:



"You guys already know who we're going to raid today! It's our good friend Corpse! It's his first time streaming on twitch so please be nice to him! :D" https://t.co/Cr0ptN7gRu — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) March 26, 2021

Hell yeah!! Corpse Husband Supremacy🔥 — Æß (@corpsehusbandlv) March 26, 2021

sykkuno on corpse’s first day streaming on twitch: well.. i think we know who we’re going to raid guys, it’s his first day streaming here on twitch so we’re gonna raid him, good ol’ corps, our good pal corps. okay bye, thank you for coming, im really glad i started streaming— https://t.co/4cGZm51Ofi pic.twitter.com/r5B10g2our — tia 🌱 (@lord_cooter) March 26, 2021

twitch my beloved please run him his contract please ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/P1eLZIUgrq — ibti (@CORPSEGENIUS) March 26, 2021

Corpse on Twitch???? pic.twitter.com/RcMEPShqMk — Corpse & Sykkuno Clips (@corpseclipsy) March 26, 2021

yo what if-

Sykkuno was talking about Corpse only having one monitor today n said "how does he even stream". then now Corpse tells Twitch to DM him-

CORPSE_games is coming back? Card swipe fails isn't gonna b the legacy of CORPSE_games? Last live 25th September 2020 gonna change? pic.twitter.com/HFoC5pedmc — felix🌱🐝 (@leafykkuno) March 26, 2021

literally please start streaming on twitch fuck youtube — miles (@nukedfilm) March 26, 2021

corpse streaming on twitch would fix all my problems — mads .・゜✭ (@S4KPNAP) March 26, 2021

TWITCH ERA LETS GOOO — Alizé 🖤 is ❗️ (@spooky_ali_) March 26, 2021

and when soon instead of “live on my YouTube channel” you’ll be saying “live on Twitch” then what 💒 — ً vero. ♡ 🦇❗️ (@CATGIRLSHIT) March 26, 2021

Can't wait to hear popular twitch streamer corpse husband 🥵 — Sven🌨️ (@breadd_bunny) March 26, 2021

oh? corpse streaming on twitch?? — im not okay🌈 (@agoraaphobic) March 26, 2021

While the excitement is certainly palpable as of now, the possibility of Corpse Husband streaming on Twitch remains a rumor, albeit a viral one at that.

Keeping in mind his immense popularity and global fanbase, a Twitch debut would certainly bode extremely well for both the platform, as well as for the career of Corpse, which continues to flourish in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

As reactions continue to pour in from his army of fans across the globe, it remains to be seen if their assumptions will turn out to be prophetic with regards to Corpse Husband's impending arrival on Twitch.