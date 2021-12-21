Do you always start with the same weapon in Halo Infinite?

Weapon starts in Halo Infinite can set the tone for objectives and pacing when a player moves from spawn or searches the sandbox. Though starting weapons are typically neutral and can work at different ranges, not every gamer will enjoy a single gun.

Depending on the mode that users jump into within Halo Infinite, available weapons will vary in a few different ways. Weapon starts are one variable, of course, but those that appear on the map itself are also part of the way games change in Halo Infinite.

Luckily, players aren't locked to the assault rifle for every mode when they spawn.

Different weapon starts in Halo Infinite

The typical weapon starts that most users will have in Halo Infinite are in the quick play modes. This is the standard social or casual playlist that allows them to jump into a jumble of maps and modes.

In quick play, the MA40 assault rifle is the first weapon that gamers will spawn with, regardless of the mode. Team Slayer is another mode that has the AR start.

As a secondary, players will be given the Sidekick pistol for a typical assault rifle start. The two weapons them options for medium range or close-quarters engagements with different levels of precision. It certainly helps to get used to these weapon starts in Halo Infinite quick play, but they aren't the only starts.

Ranked and Tactical Slayer will have the BR75 weapon start rather than the assault rifle and the pistol. These modes are based on precision weapons to begin a match, and gamers must rely on those primary burst rifles.

There is no secondary weapon given in these games unless users pick up one on the map. Finding firearms is always a part of Halo Infinite, and weapon starts encourage the need for different gun spawns.

Weapon starts in Halo Infinite's limited-time modes

Limited modes can vary starts (Image via Microsoft)

Limited modes like Fiesta, and potential modes in the future, have their own weapon starts to utilize. Fiesta has players spawn with a new set of weapons after every death, so the tools constantly change.

Aside from the limited modes, users always have the option of creating a custom game and inviting others. In custom games, the starting weapons are entirely up to the party host, and the options are open.

Custom games and limited modes can be great to experiment with weapon starts in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Ravi Iyer