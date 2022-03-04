Do golden tools break in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Tools are an important item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since they allow players to craft and acquire various kinds of items. The highest degree of tools that players can obtain in New Horizons are the Golden Tools.

These tools also act as a huge flex for players, since they require a lot of hard work and dedication to craft, meaning that the players who have them, have put in long hours into the game. However, one of the most common questions players ask about Golden Tools is about their durability. This article explores the question: Is it possible to break the Golden Tools in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Golden tools are not indestructible in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Golden tools can be crafted using a gold nugget and the regular version of the tool players want to craft. The following tools have a golden variant:

Axe

Fishing Rod

Net

Shovel

Slingshot

Watering Can

Each of these tools can be crafted after players obtain a DIY recipe for the same. However, this is where the real challenge lies, as players have to complete a set of very specific challenges to obtain the DIY recipes for all of the golden tools. While some DIY recipes are fairly easy to acquire, such as the recipe for a watering can, the shovel is the hardest DIY recipe to acquire in New Horizons.

Once players have obtained the DIY recipe, the Golden tool can be crafted fairly easily. It is worth noting that Golden tools, like every other kind of tools in New Horizons, can be broken. However, players must bear in mind that they are generally sturdier than regular tools.

Obtaining every single Golden tool in the game also has another advantage in terms of Nook Miles, since it is one of the Nook Miles tasks in New Horizons. Once players complete the Golden Tools set in the game, they can earn a lot of Nook Miles as a reward for the same. Therefore, Golden tools are quite important and are multi-functional in New Horizons.

Edited by Mayank Shete