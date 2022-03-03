4 most difficult achievements in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to complete a variety of tasks to make survival on a deserted island smoother. These tasks include crafting various DIY items, locating other items, and completing tasks for other villagers. Naturally, a few of these tasks are a lot more complicated than others.

Here are some of the most difficult tasks for players to complete in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Most difficult Animal Crossing: New Horizons tasks for players to complete

1) Collect the entire set of golden tools

This is possibly the most difficult task for players to complete in New Horizons. This is primarily because players need to perform a bunch of different activities to obtain DIY recipes for the golden tools.

Of the golden tools, the easiest tools are the watering can and the fishing rod. The shovel, on the other hand, is the hardest DIY recipe to find since it requires players to find Gulliver 30 separate times and complete the tasks he assigns to them.

2) Cast Master

The Cast Master is also a very difficult task for players to complete in New Horizons. It requires players to reel in 10, then 50, followed by 100 fish continuously, without missing any fish or allowing any of them to escape.

Ninji @ PCD @_Ninji #ACNH good night to everyone except for this tiger beetle who made me lose my 73 streak for Cast Master #AnimalCrossing good night to everyone except for this tiger beetle who made me lose my 73 streak for Cast Master #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/OtqORZqGcY

This task is doubly difficult because their streak can be destroyed if they accidentally reel in anything other than fish. However, they are also rewarded handsomely for completing this task, since they can win 300, 500, and then 1000 Nook Miles upon completing each level of the task.

3) Bugs Don't Bug Me

The Bugs Don't Bug Me Nook Miles Task requires players to catch one of every kind of bug available in the game. They can win 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 Miles, respectively, depending on the levels they complete.

This task is one of the most challenging ones in the game since various bugs require different kinds of conditions to appear in the game. It can require a lot of patience on the player's end.

4) Rough Hewn

The Rough Hewn task in the Nook Miles task series requires players to chop and obtain wood from their island using an ax. This task is deemed to be quite difficult since it requires players to cut up to 5000 wood at the final level of the task.

However, players do receive adequate rewards for the task, since they are rewarded with 300, 500, 1000, 2000, and 3000 Miles with each level they cross.

These are some of the most challenging achievements players can unlock in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by R. Elahi