Do you kill or fire Atticus in Saints Row?

Saints Row (2022) is a hotly anticipated reboot of Deep Silver Volition's beloved action-comedy crime sandbox game. The reboot has been controversial as some fans see it as a break from tradition, but plenty of the franchise's signature charm is still present.

Though the most recent outings in the franchise have seen hilarious absurdities crank up to eleven, the reboot seeks to return to the old tone. Its story, sense of humor, and presentation take notes from the beloved second entry in the franchise more than any other. With that in mind, the game features a more grounded narrative.

The fate of Atticus Warren in Saints Row

Saints Row (2022) players will find themselves up against Atticus Warren in a tense boardroom scene. They'll have the chance to end his career or shoot him dead, but it doesn't make a difference in the long run.

In a story mission titled Severence Package, players will be pitted against the Warren Corporation. The rights to the 3rd Street Saints hang in the balance as the iconic crime syndicate faces death by the worst possible fate: Corporate ownership.

Players must ruin the company's stock to defeat Warren through a series of creative feats of destruction. After taking a Warren tank to many other people's property, players will get a phone call from the quest giver Myra.

After that, players get the cutscene that ends the Severance Package mission. The aforementioned boardroom negotiations end with a big question.

After a catastrophic fall in stock prices thanks to the player's actions, Myra leads the fellow members of the board in a vote of no confidence. She and several other members vote to fire Warren, while he and a few others vote against it. It's a tie.

With that, Myra cues her "tiebreaker," which turns out to be the player. From there, players must choose to join the vote to fire or to blow Warren's brains out with a conspicuous handgun.

Either Warren is instantly shot dead, or he's forcefully escorted from the building by security. Nevertheless, Atticus Warren leaves the scene and never reappears. This is the last moment of the character's relevance in the story, one way or the other.

Whether players kill Atticus or kick him out, they'll see the same cutscene of Myra handing over the rights to the Saints. Players then earn $40,000, 3,000 experience points, and a Gatling Gun.

Choices in Saints Row (2022)

Players might be asking why Saints Row would feature a choice that doesn't have any impact on the story. The question is only amplified by the fact that this isn't the only one.

Players will be asked to choose one of two business ventures to invest in, only to be rewarded with the same cash and XP regardless of their choice. The game advertises choices only to lack any sort of payoff.

Saints Row allows its players to kill or fire Atticus Warren at will. Just pick whichever feels right because it ultimately changes nothing.

