The third stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event is now available in Genshin Impact. The difficulty level of the event has increased once again with a new type of obstacle. Luckily, the latest stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure also provides a new type of bomb with a massive explosion area of effect to help clear all the Spikey Fish enemies and earn the maximum score possible.

The rewards for clearing this stage are divided by points basis, and getting 16 points is enough to earn 70 Primogems for free. However, you can obtain even more rewards by getting a full score in the event. This Genshin Impact guide will help you complete the third stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure.

Genshin Impact: Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Stage 3 guide

Stage three bombs and their explosion AoE (Image via HoYoverse)

The third stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure has added a new type of bomb called Tomato Pepper Jumpy Dumpty. It explodes in the shape of a diamond, and its area of effect is massive. Meanwhile, the other two are called Mint Jelly and Caramel Cookie, and they have the same explosion AoE as the bombs in the first stage of the event in Genshin Impact.

Without further delay, here is a step-by-step guide to get the maximum score in Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure stage three:

Fire three Mint Jelly bombs in quick succession from your starting point to clear the grass and pink Spikey Fishes.

Next, switch to the Tomato Pepper bomb. Fire it towards the yellow Spikey Fish and detonate it when it reaches the center of the group, as demonstrated in the GIF above.

Fire another Tomato Pepper bomb to clear the yellow Spikey Fish enemies on the other side.

After this, click on the arrow on the right side to switch positions.

Move three blocks down and switch to the Mint Jelly bomb. Fire it twice to clear the pink Spikey Fish enemies.

Next, click on the arrow on the left side and repeat the same thing. Move three blocks down to defeat the Spikey Fishes.

Finally, click on the arrow in your POV to switch back to your original position.

Switch to Caramel Cookie bombs and move four blocks to your right. Fire the bomb and detonate it when it reaches the square between the two grasses to blow up the Spikey Fishes.

Next, move eight blocks to your left and fire the Caramel bomb again. Detonate it when it reaches the square between the grass to clear all the enemies.

This will earn you 42 points in Genshin Impact's Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure stage three, which is the most you can score in this part.

Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Stage III rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

In any case, you can obtain 70 Primogems, three Chains of the Dandelion Warrior, and a few other in-game items by completing the third part of the ongoing Genshin Impact event.