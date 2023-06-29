Does AEW Fight Forever have crossplay?

AEW Fight Forever is set to become the latest addition to the world of wrestling games when its global launch occurs on June 29, 2023. Developed by Yuke's Co., the upcoming release features much of the All Elite Wrestling universe and takes fans back to the days of arcade fun. Given the modern times in discussion, you'll be able to enjoy both single and multiplayer content in the game. When it comes to the latter, there's a certain limitation if you have crossplay on your mind.

As of writing, it is quite clear that AEW Fight Forever will not feature crossplay. This is despite the game getting released on both generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, along with PC. While popular wrestler Kenny Omega hinted in 2022 that crossplay would be there, the developers have decided otherwise. Hence, players on different platforms cannot play with each other at launch.

Will AEW Fight Forever get crossplay in the future?

At this point, it's hard to know why AEW Fight Forever will not have crossplay. Incidentally, WWE 2K23 also has similar limitations in online play, although several sports games are rapidly allowing different platforms to play with each other.

One possible reason could be the technical know-how and difficulties in implementing the feature. It's a well-known fact that crossplay in sports games is a complex task. After several years of trial and testing, EA Sports finally included crossplay in FIFA 23. Developer 2K Sports is yet to add crossplay to NBA 2K23, and fans are hopeful that NBA 2K24 will finally come with it.

Despite the lack of crossplay, console players can play across different generations. In simple words, PS5 users can play with those on PS4, while Xbox One users can create matchmaking with those on Xbox Series XlS. Similarly, PC players can play with each other irrespective of the storefront they used to purchase the game.

Despite the lack of crossplay, AEW Fight Forever has great potential. At first glance, the game sticks more strongly towards the arcade side and features many popular wrestlers like Sting, MJF, and others.

Game modes include different matches - starting from 1v1 and going up to Casino Battle Royale. Players can also choose to dive deep into the Career mode to enjoy a narrative-based campaign. Finally, there are the co-op multiplayer matches to entertain those who love hardcore challenges in AEW Fight Forever.

It's unlikely that this game will follow an annual release plan like the WWE 2K series, and there's always a chance for it to get crossplay in the future.

Poll : 0 votes