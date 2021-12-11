"Does that count as Chinese?": Disguised Toast plays 'Guess That Asian' with LilyPichu and Michael Reeves 

Disguised Toast tagged up with his fellow Twitch streamers Michael Reeves and LilyPichu from the OfflineTV crew to play 'Guess That Asian', wherein the trio try to find out the ethnicity of an Asian just by their looks.

The trio know a thing or two about Asia as Toast happens to be half Taiwanese, while LilyPichu and Michael Reeves represent the South Korean and Filipino communities, respectively. The OffflineTV group contains a lot of members of Asian descent including others like Masayoshi and Yvonnie.

However, the game wasn't as easy as the crew expected, and they were stumped by their answer during one of the questions because of geopolitical trouble.

Disguised Toast, Michael Reeves and LilyPichu stumped on whether to call their answer correct while playing 'Guess that Asian'

Disguised Toast's original game 'Guess that Asian' involves pictures his fans had sent him on his subreddit to guess their ethnicities.

For the most part, the group managed to squeeze out the right guesses when it came to people from countries like the Philippines and China.

All was going seemingly well with the trio pulling out both wrong and right guesses. However, there came a moment when the trio got stumped on whether or not to give out a point.

One of the pictures in the game was that of an Asian male with a black t-shirt. Disguised Toast guessed first with Chinese, followed by Reeves and LilyPichu, who answered the same as well.

However, to their surprise, the answer was Taiwanese, to which Disguised Toast replied with quite a sketchy question in order to gain a point.

"So, does that count as Chinese?"

With geo-political unrest going on between Taiwan and China, this is a subject most people wouldn't want to touch with a ten-foot people, which led to Reeves saying:

"Well, that's a question for you to answer and me to find out."

Michael Reeves even joked that the comment might lead to them getting kicked out of Twitch, and both the chat and streamers grimaced at the conundrum.

Disguised Toast later revealed that he might cut this part out of the YouTube video, and the trio then skipped over the question without addressing if they got the point or not. In the end, the group faced an awkward situation, and rather than debating over it, they just smoothly glossed over it as if nothing had happened.

