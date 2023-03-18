Does Diablo 4 beta carry over its progression?

After many years of patience, the community will finally be able to enjoy Diablo 4 soon, with a summer release coming up in June. Those who have pre-ordered the game can already get an early taste, thanks to the beta phase. This is the first of the two open beta tests that will be taking place, with a second one coming up soon.

A major question has been on the lips of many enthusiasts who have been busy playing the game. It goes without saying that the existing beta experience is much more limited compared to the full game, which will arrive very soon.

Those who have already invested significant time in building up their characters have been wondering if their progression will be retained.

The answer to the question is a bit mixed, for certain elements will carry over from the beta. However, much of it will be erased when the full game is released, and players need to know the exact details.

Diablo 4 players will have to begin fresh when full game releases

First, the progression between the two Diablo 4 betas will be shared. Those playing the pre-order beta can continue their journey once the open beta begins. However, the big restriction comes when the two betas are complete, and the full game releases on June 6.

As things stand now, all progression in the beta will be wiped clean when the full release happens. This includes story progression, class builds, and everything associated with it. Blizzard has announced this, and there haven’t been any changes to the plan. Hence, players will have to start fresh after the full launch, irrespective of how much progression they make in the beta.

There are a few exceptions to the rule, as three items can be retained from the beta. Thankfully, these aren’t elements that affect gameplay whatsoever. Those who might be joining the journey on full release won’t be suffering from others getting a headstart.

An Initial Casualty title for those who reach Kyovashad in the beta.

Early Voyager title for those who reach level 20 in the beta.

Reaching level 20 in the beta will also reward Diablo 4 players with a Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic.

While some Diablo 4 players might find this unfair, it will keep the game's life healthy. There’s a high chance that many will buy it before the game’s full launch. They would always have had a disadvantage if the progressions weren’t reset.

Moreover, there’s a high chance that the final launch will contain more content. A reset will likely allow players to start from scratch and make full use of any new additions that could be made by Blizzard.

Poll : 0 votes