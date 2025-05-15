Does Doom the Dark Ages have Glory Kills?

One question that many players might wonder is if Doom The Dark Ages features Glory Kills. Its predecessors, 2016 and Eternal, allowed you to dismember the forces of hell by brutally executing them, symbolizing the DoomSlayer's pure rage and hatred against the demons. To answer the question, it is both yes and no. Doom The Dark Ages has Glory Kills, but the system has been revamped quite a lot.

This article will explore how Glory Kills functions in Doom The Dark Ages.

How does Glory Kills work in Doom The Dark Ages

Glory Strikes in the new Doom game (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The ability to brutally massacre the demons of hell has seen quite a few tweaks in the new Doom game. In The Dark Ages' sequels, 2016 and Eternal, you could stagger your enemies, marked by a blue glow, and then perform brutal finishing moves called Glory Kills.

Unfortunately, Doom The Dark Ages lacks this due to more enemies than the previous games. However, the system is now called Glory Strikes, which performs similarly to the brutal execution of demons like prior titles.

The main difference is that you won't be able to perform it on most demons, similar to previous games. You can perform it on Imps and other high-tiered enemies. Given the Dark Ages difficulty makes these demons a bit harder to deal with, getting these Glory Strikes can often feel rewarding.

How to perform a Glory Strike in Doom The Dark Ages

The demon will emit a purple glow (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Glory Strikes can be performed similarly to how you performed Glory Kills in Doom Eternal and 2016. Make sure to shoot the enemies till they take enough damage and start emitting a purple glow. Then press the melee button, and you will be able to brutally murder the demons.

While The Dark Ages lacks custom animation similar to the previous games, you can jump on enemies before performing a Glory Strike to get some alternative animations. For example, if you jump on a dazed imp, the Slayer will stomp its head underneath his feet, or by jumping on a dazed Mancubus, will allow the DoomSlayer to execute the demon using his Shieldsaw.

So while The Dark Ages lacks the brutal execution animations similar to older games, you can still brutally kill off your enemies and rampage through the hordes of hell in style.

