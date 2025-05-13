How to change difficulty in Doom The Dark Ages

You might want to change campaign difficulty in Doom The Dark Ages to either make the experience more hardcore or to bypass a certain section that is giving you trouble. There are quite a few difficulty choices in the game you can select while booting up. Besides the typical options, you can customize modifiers to set the challenge to your own liking.

Ad

This article will cover how to change the difficulty in Doom The Dark Ages.

How to adjust the difficulty in Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages difficulty settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Bethesda)

You will be able to select the difficulty that you want to play the game on while starting the main campaign. But in case you want to ramp up the challenge or slow it down for your own ease, you can change the difficulty by following these steps:

Ad

Trending

Pause the game and go to Settings, where you will find the Difficulty tab (fourth from the left).

There, adjust the Difficulty Level from the following options: Aspiring Slayer, Hurt Me Plenty, Ultra-Violence, Nightmare .

. Select the option according to the challenge you want to face and hit Apply to save your settings.

Besides the default Difficulty options, Doom The Dark Ages lets you change various modifier values to speed up the game or slow it down to your liking:

Ad

Parry Window: Allows you to set a smaller or bigger parry window.

Allows you to set a smaller or bigger parry window. Enhanced Targeting: Allows you to enable auto-aim.

Allows you to enable auto-aim. Empowered Attacks: Allows you to interrupt enemy attacks.

Allows you to interrupt enemy attacks. Damage to Player: Modifier that sets damage taken by Doom Slayer.

Modifier that sets damage taken by Doom Slayer. Damage to Demons: Modifier that sets damage taken by Demons.

Modifier that sets damage taken by Demons. Enemy Aggression: Allows you to modify the number of enemies attacking the Slayer simultaneously.

Allows you to modify the number of enemies attacking the Slayer simultaneously. Game Speed: Modifier that sets game speed.

Modifier that sets game speed. Daze Duration: Modifier that decides how long enemies stay stunned for.

Modifier that decides how long enemies stay stunned for. Enemy Projective Speed: Modifier that sets how fast enemy projectiles move.

Modifier that sets how fast enemy projectiles move. Resource Values: Modifier that sets the amount of health, shield, and ammo pickups.

Ad

Again, if you make changes to the sliders, make sure to save the settings before you go back to your playthrough to set the difficulty in Doom The Dark Ages to your liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.