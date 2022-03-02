Does Glowing Moss spread in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The version 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons added a lot of new features and items to the game, breathing new life into it. Glowing Moss was one such new item that was added to New Horizons with the 2.0 update back in October last year.

However, fans still have a lot of questions about this item, since it cannot be grown on a player's own New Horizons island. One of the most common questions regarding Glowing Moss is whether it can spread on the player's island or not.

Glowing Moss is not an item players can grow on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

Players can only get their hands on glowing moss by visiting mystery islands with Kapp'n's boat tours by spending 1000 Nook Miles. If they are lucky enough to chance upon an island that has glowing moss, they will spot the item scattered all over the island's floor.

Furthermore, players can have an easier time looking for these items if they have the Happy Home Paradise DLC, since players will surely find it there. Moreover, unlike the mystery islands, the paid DLC will have the glowing moss growing back on the island.

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch the glowing moss pond starts glowing when you press A!! the glowing moss pond starts glowing when you press A!!#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/ClXVKzbK0y

Glowing moss can be very useful in crafting several DIY recipes, so players should pick some up whenever they get the chance. However, players should also bear in mind that glowing moss cannot be grown on one's own New Horizons island, or even on the mystery island once it has been picked. However, things are different on the paid DLC since glowing moss regrows on the Happy Home Paradise DLC. Therefore, since they cannot grow glowing moss on their island, the moss' spread is clearly not possible.

Guide to glowing moss in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via u/B19Foot/r/AnimalCrossing on Reddit)

Glowing moss is a very important new addition to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, since it can be used to create a number of items. Naturally, owing to its rarity, players are advised to collect as much of this item as they can whenever they spot it.

