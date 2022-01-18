Does God of War have mods on PC?

One of the best prospects for God of War on PC is the potential to start adding mods to the game for the first time since its original release in 2018. Due to the game being a console exclusive for the past few years, having a modding community was essentially impossible.

However, God of War finally became available for the PC last week, and the game had a fantastic reception on Steam. As new players continue to experience the story of Kratos for the first time, they may be looking ahead for mods that could potentially push the game even further.

Are mods available for God of War on PC?

The players that thought ahead have already started creating mods for God of War. Just a day after the release of the previous PlayStation exclusive, a handful of mods were available to download, potentially improving the experience for everyone. Another couple of days into the launch, there are already two pages of mods for players to browse and download.

Which mods players get will depend on the experience that they want. There's nothing too extensive yet, like brand new quests or armor. For the most part, the mods available right now are either graphically based or tied to previously saved files on PlayStation. One such save file mod allows players to transfer their new game plus saves from the PS4 and run them once again on PC.

As for the graphics mods, there are plenty of reshaders that can change the tone of the game. Whether players want a more grounded look or one that is cinematic, several options are available for players who go into Nexus Mods and download the required files.

Cory Barlog gives his opinion on mods for God of War PC

Mods can change the graphics for Kratos' adventure (Image via Sony)

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Creative Director Cory Barlog and the Senior Manager of Technical Production Matt Dewald spoke about mods on PC. Both developers were fully supportive of the modding community and the PC overall.

They explained that the custom tools used for God of War complicate the process of creating a potential modding tool. However, they were completely confident that the modding community would be able to make their own regardless, and that theory has held up so far.

