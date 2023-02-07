Does Hogwarts Legacy have a FOV slider on PC?

Hogwarts Legacy is the latest RPG to go live. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by WB Games, this title lets players assume the role of a student in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Being an open-world RPG, one will be able to explore each and every area. Since the gameplay trailer was dropped, players have wondered if the title will come with a FOV slider. And to the relief of the PC faithful, a FOV slider is available in the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy.

How to use the FOV slider in Hogwarts Legacy?

FOV stands for Field of View and is used to describe the area that players can see under normal circumstances. In most cases, this total viewable area can be adjusted with the help of the slider. Players can increase or decrease their total FOV, depending on their requirements.

For Hogwarts Legacy, the FOV slider can be accessed under the Display Settings, located under the Settings menu. One can reduce it to narrow their overall vision or increase it to expand their overall field of view.

Given how beautiful the open world looks, it's recommended that players max out the FOV slider. This will give them a better world view, especially when flying around the grounds on a broom.

The FOV slider can be found under the settings menu (Screenshot by Sportskeeda)

Moreover, given that combat is a major aspect of the title, players will find themselves in situations where they will be surrounded by multiple enemies. In such cases, having an expanded field of view does come in handy.

One can say that this does offer some competitive advantage. However, Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player game, so it can't be considered one. It'll just help players easily deal with multiple enemies simultaneously.

Will Hogwarts Legacy have the Patronus charm?

Although Hogwarts Legacy is based in the Harry Potter universe, it's missing numerous details due to being set in a time that precedes the events in the books and movies by over 100 years.

Keeping that in mind, the iconic Patronus charm first seen during Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban won't be featured in the game.

In fact, WB Games even responded to such a question on Twitter by saying that they had no "announced" plans to add the Patronus charm. While this confirmed the absence of the charm, it did raise questions about its arrival in a future DLC.

It's too early to comment on the DLCs for now, but players worldwide are excited to dive into the title, and it's already received a great review. In that regard, the developers might release a DLC or two in the near future.

Aside from that, players have a lot to look forward to in the game, including solving empty painting frame puzzles and opening disillusionment chests scattered all throughout the magical world.

Poll : 0 votes