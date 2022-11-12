Does IShowSpeed have a Messi tattoo on his wrist? Truth behind the ardent Ronaldo fan revealed

A recent livestream by Darren "IShowSpeed" showed the YouTuber getting a tattoo while blindfolded. Allegedly, he had no knowledge or information about what was going to be tattooed onto his wrist. In a clip of the livestream, the tattoo artist claimed that he had listened to IShowSpeed’s chat, giving him exactly what they said he wanted: A tattoo of the football superstar, Lionel Messi.

Although Darren is an avid fan of Cristiano Ronaldo (Messi's main rival), it appears that his tattoo is real and features the word “Messi” with the number '10' under it, which is the number that appears on Lionel Messi’s jerseys.

IShowSpeed’s blindfolded tattoo session ends with a “Messi” tattoo

After completing his work, the tattoo artist seemed to be incredibly satisfied with the end result, all while Darren's viewers and fans were spamming the words “RAGE” and “RAGE INCOMING” on the stream, because that’s exactly what they expected of him. After all, it's well-known that IShowSpeed is a devoted fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. A shocked Darren exclaimed:

“This real, bro?”

Agree or not every Ronaldo fan is secretly a Messi fan & knows the GOAT. Ishowspeed says in public : "Ronaldo is better than Messi." Also he : Having tattoo of Leo Messi.Agree or not every Ronaldo fan is secretly a Messi fan & knows the GOAT. Ishowspeed says in public : "Ronaldo is better than Messi." Also he : Having tattoo of Leo Messi.Agree or not every Ronaldo fan is secretly a Messi fan & knows the GOAT.🐐😊 https://t.co/FrJbdk149y

Tapping the tattoo, Speed questioned its legitimacy, which the artist confirmed immediately. He claimed that Darren's chat had requested for a Lionel Messi tattoo, and he did exactly as they asked. Before the tattoo artist could use a spray on the tattoo, IShowSpeed flew into a rage:

“Nah man, f**k that s**t bruh! I’m not f**kin’ playin’, bruh!”

The artist offered to spray a substance on it to "make it come off," but IShowSpeed was already resting his head against the wall in frustration and punching the wall lightly. Based on the video, it looked like the YouTuber was getting angrier and angrier, insisting that someone try to calm him down.

When the girl nearby stated that she liked the Messi tattoo, it enraged the content creator once again, leaning in close to scream at her. At the same time, the tattoo artist was chuckling, clearly finding the entire situation rather funny. That, or he’s a poor actor, and couldn’t hold back.

Samuel @MinJoonSamuel the fact that ishowspeed was crying cause the guy made him a lionel messi tattoo, man I felt bad for that dude the fact that ishowspeed was crying cause the guy made him a lionel messi tattoo, man I felt bad for that dude

This, of course, led to yet another outburst from Speed, who turned his anger and frustration up to eleven.

“Bruh, you think this s**t funny? It’s not f**kin’ funny, Bert, I’m not f**kin’ laughin! The f**k is wrong with you? I’m not f**kin’ laughin’ with you, dude! I don’t give a f**k about this f**kin’ stream, bruh!”

Probably the only ronaldo fan in this world having a messi tattoo on his hand making songs for ronaldo Probably the only ronaldo fan in this worldhaving a messi tattoo on his hand making songs for ronaldo youtu.be/8n5dJwWXrboProbably the only ronaldo fan in this world 😂😂 having a messi tattoo on his hand making songs for ronaldo

Speed continued to yell at the tattoo artist, who was trying hard not to laugh, despite Darren's obvious rage. Later on, the YouTuber did everything from threatening to cut his own arm off to sinking to the floor in a bitter, upset breakdown.

“I’m not f**kin’ with this Messi s**t! This s**t for real!”

He continued to scream and rage, even yelling at the tattoo on his arm in a frenzy. Eventually, he broke down on the floor and began to cry, insisting that he wasn't a Messi fan. Based on the overall situation, even if the tattoo is real, all of this was likely staged.

Was it set up in advance? His fans think so (Image via IShowSpeed Plug/YouTube)

The tattoo artist's laughter made it fairly clear that this was intentional for the purpose of creating entertaining content. Furthermore, the tattoo seems very real, and it looks like it was discussed beforehand, so they could set up some believable content. This livestream certainly showcased how great of an actor Darren is, with his anger and breakdown looking fairly legitimate.

