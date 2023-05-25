Does Lego 2K Drive have multiplayer modes?

Lego 2K Drive is the latest arcade racer game based on the Lego franchise. Developed by Visual Concepts, it features unique gameplay mechanics based on prior Lego titles. Players complete challenges in both single-player and multiplayer modes spread across multiple platforms. While the single-player experience is engaging, the game's real strength lies in its multiplayer aspects, as detailed in this article.

Lego 2K Drive crossplay platforms and other details

The game's developer, Visual Concepts, confirmed that Lego 2K Drive will support online multiplayer. Players can engage in thrilling races across the various in-game maps with friends or random individuals online with no restrictions.

Up to six players can play together in a single match, racing around the world of Bricklandia in the “Shared World” game mode. World Challenges and the Cup Series are also available via this mode - pushing forward the game's competitive aspect.

Shared World, however, does not unlock new areas in-game. These sections can be unlocked only by progressing through the Story Mode.

Crossplay is also supported out-of-the-box, with players able to play across the PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox consoles. However, this feature is currently not available for the Nintendo Switch.

The game does not have a chat feature but instead allows creative customization and skill-based matchmaking to ensure a fair and fun experience for all players.

What are the various multiplayer modes available in Lego 2K Drive?

At the time of writing this article, the game features the following multiplayer modes:

Local Play : This feature is available on all platforms in the form of a two-player split-screen mode. Players can choose to grind through the campaign, Cup Series, and various Race modes in split screen.

: This feature is available on all platforms in the form of a two-player split-screen mode. Players can choose to grind through the campaign, Cup Series, and various Race modes in split screen. Online Multiplayer: This mode features certain competitive aspects. Up to six players can simultaneously race together in the world of Bricklandia and participate in the various Challenges spread across the game world. This feature is not available for the Nintendo Switch.

