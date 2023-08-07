Does Pokimane own EVO? Twitch star's association with fighting tournament explored

The association between Imane "Pokimane" and the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) 2023 has generated significant buzz among her fans. For those unfamiliar with the tournament, EVO is a yearly esports competition centered around fighting games like Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8, among others.

While Tom Cannon stands as a co-founder of EVO, it's worth noting that Pokimane also holds a significant role. She is a co-founder of the talent management and brand consulting company RTS, which shares the management responsibilities for EVO. Pokimane's involvement extends to holding a stake in the operational aspects of EVO as a co-founder and CCO.

What did the community say about Pokimane's RTS?

EVO 2023 has achieved remarkable success, surpassing all expectations, as stated by the Cannon brothers. This year's tournament has drawn an astonishing number of participants, exceeding 20,000 individuals. This outstanding turnout establishes EVO 2023 as the largest and most significant event in the history of EVO.

A moment of notable significance occurred on Day 3 of the tournament when the Mayor of Las Vegas presented the EVO founders with the key to the city. In addition, August 6 was officially proclaimed National EVO Day, marking a memorable recognition and honor for the event and its creators.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



Fighting game community is back and better than ever The Mayor of Las Vegas just gave the founders of EVO the key to the city and declared August 6th National Evo day…Fighting game community is back and better than ever pic.twitter.com/p3our0Lbex

In the gathering of attendees, Tim "EsfandTV" stood out, being one of the renowned and beloved Texas-based streamers, as well as a co-owner of OTK. He expressed high admiration, specifically towards the Pokimane-owned RTS, for their exceptional organizational efforts, underscoring the impressive execution of the event.

He said:

"There's like a chain reaction of events and Poki owns EVO now. It's kinda funny. But man, I'll tell you like, what RTS has done with EVO, and I mean this, cause I don't know, I haven't been here (before), but from talking to people and EVO's obviously been amazing for years, huge for the fighting community. But, from what I have heard from other people, in the last few years, RTS basically taking over EVO, they've taken this thing to the next level."

He added:

"This is the best. The tournament is the tournament. You saw the tournament today. You didn't see some of the other stuff from other days that you saw today. The gaming convention, the part of EVO, the expo hall, is probably the best gaming convention that I've been to in three or four years."

What the community said

The clip of EsfandTV speaking about the current edition of EVO was quickly shared to the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the notable responses:

While Pokimane holds some stake in EVO, it's important to note that RTS is not the sole entity responsible for managing its affairs. Another key player is Sony, which acquired EVO earlier in 2021.