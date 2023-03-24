Does the Resident Evil 4 remake have PlayStation button prompts on PC?

The Resident Evil 4 remake, the upcoming survival-horror title from Capcom, is just a few hours away from being released on a range of systems. This includes the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and even the PlayStation 4. While fans across most platforms have praised Capcom's recent Resident Evil games, some PC gamers have had to deal with a few issues, one of which was the lack of native support for PlayStation controllers and button prompts.

RE Village features support for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 gamepads via Steam input. However, it did not feature PS button prompts on PC, with the Xbox ones being the only option available. With the Resident Evil 4 remake's looming release, some PC players have been wondering whether this new title will have full support for PlayStation controllers and button inputs or if they will have to make do with the default Xbox prompts.

Fortunately, for players who want to use their shiny new DualSense offering or their old and reliable DualShock 4 to play the upcoming remake on PC, Capcom has confirmed that the game will be compatible with PlayStation controllers. Moreover, the title will give players the option to choose between Xbox prompts as well as the PS ones.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will feature support for PlayStation button prompts on PC

Capcom's upcoming survival-horror remake will feature support for PlayStation controllers, complete with default PlayStation button layouts when players use the DualShock 4 or the DualSense products. While having the Xbox button prompts does not detract much from the gameplay experience, it does make things unintuitive for players that are not used to this gamepad.

Players get to select their preferred controller layout at the start of the Resident Evil 4 remake (Image via Capcom)

Very few games on PC feature native support for both Xbox as well as PlayStation controller layouts. Most major AAA and indie titles offer the green brand's prompts as the only option. Games like Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Hogwarts Legacy, and Batman Arkham Knight are a few of the AAA titles that feature native support for PlayStation controllers on PC.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the latest title to be added to this list of games that are natively compatible with PlayStation controllers. While this title is a faithful reimagining of the 2005 survival-horror classic, RE 4, it still features some key changes. These affect its general moment-to-moment gameplay, progression, and narrative delivery.

From a few key plot points being reworked to changes made to its linear progression system, there's a lot in the upcoming remake that will surprise even the hardcore fans of the original.

Much like the phenomenal Resident Evil 2 remake, the RE 4 one boasts some truly outstanding visuals that elevate the horror-centric atmosphere of its source material. This is a massive feat, especially considering the 2005 original is already considered by many to be a survival-horror masterpiece that has stood the test of time by staying relevant for almost two decades.

