All trophies in Doom The Dark Ages and how to get them

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest entry in the DOOM franchise. While making their way through the hell hordes in the game, players will be able to pick up a total of 28 trophies (without counting the Platinum). These achievements are either related to chapters, boss fights, or weapon mastery.
This article lists all the trophies in The Dark Ages and how to obtain them.
Note: The 29th trophy is the Platinum, obtained by acquiring the other 28.
Doom The Dark Ages: All trophies and how to acquire them
All trophies in Doom The Dark Ages are offline achievements that can be easily obtained by playing through the game. The chapter replay feature allows players to revisit previous sections, pick up any missed collectibles, or farm weapon masteries to unlock trophies. Progress can be tracked via the Milestones tab, located under Extras in the Main Menu.
Here are all the trophies in the game:
- A Dark Beginning – Complete Chapter 1: Village of Khalim.
- Supersized Brawl – Complete Chapter 3: Barrier Core.
- Bringing the House Down – Complete Chapter 5: The Holy City of Aratum.
- Jailbreak – Complete Chapter 14: Spire of Nerathul.
- Too Angry to Die – Complete Chapter 19: Harbor of Souls.
- Argent Return – Complete Chapter 20: Resurrection.
- Game Complete – Complete the campaign on any difficulty level.
- Upgraded – Get your first weapon upgrade.
- Fully Loaded – Finish the Mastery Challenge for a single weapon.
- Gunpletionist – Finish the Mastery Challenge for all weapons.
- Gimme That – Acquire the BFC (Ballistic Force Crossbow).
- Essential Upgrade – Acquire your first Demonic Essence upgrade.
- Essential Ammo – Acquire all Demonic Essence ammo upgrades.
- Essential Armor – Get all Demonic Essence armor upgrades.
- Essential Health – Get all Demonic Essence health upgrades.
- Essentially Unstoppable – Get all Demonic Essence upgrades.
- Shield Adept – Unlock all base shield upgrades.
- Ancestral Blessing – Acquire your first Shield Rune.
- Powerful Investment – Max out a single Shield Rune.
- Melee Expert – Unlock all melee weapon upgrades.
- Berserker – Unlock all Shield Base, Shield Rune, and Melee Weapon upgrades.
- The Only Thing They Fear – Defeat The Old One and Enhanced Ahzrak.
- Vagary Down! – Kill the Vagary Champion.
- Agaddon Champion Down! – Kill an Agaddon Hunter.
- Komodo Champion Down! – Kill a Komodo demon.
- Challenge Completed – Finish all Mission Challenges in the campaign.
- Toy Collector – Gather all collectible demon toys.
- Lore Nerd – Gather all Codex pages.
This trophy list includes some that unlock automatically and others that require active farming. Weapon masteries, in particular, require a bit of farming, which can be efficiently done using chapter replay and setting the Enemy Damage modifier to 50%. However, note that to unlock mastery challenges, players must first fully upgrade their weapons.
