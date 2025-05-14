Doom The Dark Ages release countdown: Start time for all regions

May 15, 2025, will finally allow players to don the mantle of the Doom Slayer once again, as Doom The Dark Ages will release across all platforms. The game has already been available for early access to those who own the Premium Edition. In a few hours, Standard Edition owners will also be able to join the action, alongside those who want to experience Doom The Dark Ages via Xbox Game Pass.
This article will cover the release countdown for Doom The Dark Ages.
Doom The Dark Ages release time and countdown
The Doom Slayer is back once again, all set to rip and tear through the forces of hell. The latest game in the long-running FPS franchise is a prequel to Doom 2016 and will take you to the Slayer's days of fighting alongside the Night Sentinels and the army of Argent D'Nur.
Doom The Dark Ages offers everything gory you love about the franchise, and you will be able to experience it in a few hours. Here is when the game will release in various places worldwide.
- Lost Angeles: 17:00 PDT (14 May)
- Dallas: 19:00 CDT (14 May)
- New York: 20:00 EDT (14 May)
- Mexico City: 18:00 CDT (14 May)
- Sao Paulo: 21:00 BRT (14 May)
- London: 01:00 BST (15 May)
- Paris: 02:00 CEST (15 May)
- Frankfurt: 02:00 CEST (15 May)
- New Delhi: 05:30 IST (15 May)
- Seoul: 09:00 KST (15 May)
- Tokyo: 09:00 JST (15 May)
- Sydney: 10:00 AEST (15 May)
- Auckland: 12:00 NZST (1 May)
Here's a countdown till the game comes out:
Doom The Dark Ages editions and price
The game comes in two editions that you can pre-order and purchase:
- Standard Edition
- Premium Edition
The game's base variant is priced at $69.99, while the Premium Edition will cost you $99.99. The latter includes the following:
- Base Game
- Campaign DLC
- Digital Artbook and Soundtrack
- Divinity Skin Pack
If you pre-order the Standard Edition, you will receive:
- Void DOOM Slayer Skin
The Premium Edition's pre-order bonuses include the following:
- Up to two days of Early Access
- Void DOOM Slayer Skin
Keep in mind that the Xbox Game Pass version of the game only offers the Standard Edition, so you will be locked out of the additional rewards that come with the Premium Edition.
