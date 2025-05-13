Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' mission walkthrough (Chapter 6)

Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' finds King Novik escaping with the Heart of Argent after Prince Ahzrak came dangerously close to obtaining it. The Doomslayer, on the other hand, having been brought back to the maker ship, takes off the leash that Kreed Maykr had on him. He is then sent down to Teroth, a Sentinel Stronghold, where he aims to help King Novik destroy the Hell Hordes that Prince Ahzrak is bringing.

This antagonist wants the Heart of Argent at any cost, but to do so, his army of hellspawns will have to cross paths with Doomslayer.

This mission will primarily feature Hell Gates now known as Gore Portals and introduce two new weapons the flail and reaver chainshot, that bring a new level of lethality to the already fearsome Slayer.

Primary objectives of Chapter 6 - Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1'

Let us go over all the primary objectives in Chapter 6 of The Dark Ages:

Get to the Battlefield

Destroy Gore Portals

Kill Cultists to Destroy the Gore Portal

Fall back to the Wall

The battlefield outside Teroth, Argent D'Nur, is a wide open area with numerous pathways and corners that house various secret items. To find all the secrets lying around, players must go out of their way to explore this section, as the destruction of Gore Portals will have you battling five back-to-back hordes with a few special enemies of note.

Rely on your map to reach all the Gore Portals, as they are hard to miss and will be marked with their appropriate legends on the map.

1) Get to the Battlefield

After being teleported down to Teroth, you will make your way across the Sentinel Stronghold. Keep heading towards the objective marker on your map, and you will be introduced to Energy Nodes. You can throw your shield at these nodes to activate some linked mechanism which will stay active as long as the shield is connected.

Receiving the Flail in Siege - Part 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Keep heading to the objective marker to make your way across the barracks. You will finally come across a new weapons pod where Doomslayer will be introduced to the flail. This is the second melee weapon that deals high damage to metal shields/armor and generates a damaging blast in an area of effect. The flail also works on charges like the Power Gauntlet and recharges with Hell Surge parries.

After equipping your new melee, make your way across the lobby to find the battlefield, where you will drop down to find your next primary objective in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1.'

2) Destroy Gore Portals

This objective requires players to traverse a large battlefield and destroy the hell gates marked with a red skull featuring three swords on the map. Since portals are spread far and wide with numerous pathways connecting them together, it is advised that players refer to their map as much as possible to easily locate their targets.

The Gore Portals in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

The primary way to take down these hell gates is to destroy the legion of demons that guard them. The map will feature various health and armor pickups that will assist you in destroying the hellspawns. Make use of your shield to deflect hell surge attacks, which will also recharge your melee hits.

Morale Encounter tutorial in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

While smashing your way through the demons guarding the Gore Portals in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1', you will come across your first Morale Encounter tutorial. These encounters feature a powerful demon who will remain guarded with an invulnerable shield until the morale is depleted.

To do so, players must eliminate surrounding demons, with stronger ones taking down bigger chunks of the morale meter. Once the meter is empty, the invulnerable shield will go down, and the demon can finally be killed.

The last Gore Portal in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Rely on your map to reach all the Gore Portals, as the battlefield features multiple pathways towards them. There will also be several areas that house secrets like toys, weapon skins, codex entries, and so on. The last portal will be found inside a cave with a large doorway that features two wolf statues. Head inside and take down the demons to spawn a different blue portal.

This will teleport you to an area where a cutscene will show that some cultists are keeping the last gore portal open. Following this cutscene, your primary objective also gets updated in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1.'

3) Kill Cultists to Destroy the Gore Portal

As soon as the cutscene ends, the path towards the cultists will be blocked by two gates. From your starting spot, head to the room on your left to find a small blue pool of water. Dive into it and swim towards the other end while avoiding the fire spores. Once you reach the surface, look up and throw your shield at the green statue, and recall it to jump up. Here you will find a lever, turning which, the first gate blocking the cultists will open.

Swimming underwater to find the first gate lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Now head back to the starting point where Doomslayer spawned upon entering this area in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1.' This time, you will head right and find a breakable wall which can be smashed open with the shield. Head inside and right twice from the statue you come across. In this room, look up to find a breakable metal that can be shattered with your shield. This brings down a platform that can be climbed.

Finding the second gate lever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

Once you reach the top of this platform, look behind you to find another green shield, where you must throw your shield and recall it to jump towards. Now, make the wooden structure small so that it goes down and forms a platform. Run along this platform to jump across and find the second lever.

Turn this to open the second gate guarding the cultists. Jump down and head inside to kill the cultists. This will complete the previous as well as the current primary objective in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1.'

4) Fall back to the Wall

With the last Gore Portal destroyed along with the Cultists, you will find yourself back in the cave where you first entered. Head right to find a pathway to get out of this place. Start heading towards the marker 400m away, which marks the area where you first dropped down into the battlefield.

Finding our way back to the Stronghold in Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1' (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Bethesda Softworks)

This is the outer boundary of Teroth Sentinel Stronghold, reaching which, you will see a green marker highlighting a breakable metal gate. Enter this section to see a cutscene that marks the end of Doom The Dark Ages 'Siege - Part 1.'

