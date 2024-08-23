Dota 2: 5 best heroes to lane with Ringmaster support

The newest addition to the Dota 2 roster, Ringmaster, brings a unique set of crowd control and utility abilities that make him a strong support pick. His skill set, which includes abilities like Tame the Beasts for positioning control and Wheel of Wonder for massive teamfight disruption, makes him an ideal laning partner for certain heroes.

Here, we explore the five best heroes to pair with Ringmaster in the laning phase.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 heroes to lane with the new Dota 2 Ringmaster

1) Slark

Slark as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Slark's ability to dart in and out of fights makes him a perfect match for Ringmaster. With Tame the Beasts, Ringmaster can force enemies to flee, allowing Slark to pounce on them with ease. The slow from Impalement Arts also ensures Slark has enough time to get his Essence Shift stacks up.

Moreover, Ringmaster's Escape Act can protect Slark from burst damage while he regenerates health in the shadows, making this duo a nightmare to deal with in the laning phase.

2) Phantom Assassin

Phantom Assassin as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Phantom Assassin's reliance on burst damage and positioning makes her another excellent partner for Ringmaster. The fear from Tame the Beasts can create openings for PA to land critical strikes without worrying about immediate retaliation.

Impalement Arts can chip away at enemies’ health, setting them up for a swift execution by PA's Coup de Grace. Additionally, Escape Act can save PA from potential ganks or buy time for her to get her skills ready, ensuring she remains safe and ready to jump back into the fray.

3) Magnus

Magnus as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

The synergy between Ringmaster and Magnus is undeniable. With Ringmaster's Wheel of Wonder pulling enemies into a tight formation, Magnus can easily follow up with a devastating Reverse Polarity. This strategy could also be used the other way around with Magnus initiating.

Impalement Arts and Tame the Beasts can further control the battlefield, ensuring that Magnus gets the perfect setup for his combos. Meanwhile, Escape Act provides a quick escape or repositioning tool for Magnus, ensuring he can continue to pressure the lane or retreat when necessary.

4) Mars

Mars as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Mars and Ringmaster together create a lane focused on crowd control and area denial. Tame the Beasts can force enemies into Mars' Spear of Mars or trap them within Arena of Blood, while the slow from Impalement Arts ensures they can't escape the arena.

The Wheel of Wonder can further disrupt the enemy team's formation, making it difficult for them to respond to Mars' initiation. With Ringmaster's Escape Act, Mars can dive into fights confidently, knowing he has an escape plan if things go south.

5) Tidehunter

Tidehunter as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Tidehunter’s natural tankiness and ability to absorb damage pair well with Ringmaster's control abilities. The slow and damage from Impalement Arts helps Tidehunter get close to his targets and land a devastating Ravage.

Additionally, Tame the Beasts can scatter enemies, preventing them from focusing Tidehunter down while he and Ringmaster slowly whittle away at their health. Ringmaster's Escape Act also ensures that Tidehunter can disengage when necessary, keeping him alive to sustain pressure in the lane.

Ringmaster's versatile skill set allows him to support a variety of heroes, but he truly shines when paired with ones that can capitalize on his crowd control and positioning tools.

Whether enabling a slippery hero like Slark or setting up massive combos for Magnus or Mars, Ringmaster proves to be a formidable support in the right hands.

As players continue to experiment with this new hero, expect to see more creative and effective pairings emerge in the ever-evolving meta of Dota 2.

