Dota 2: How to play Axe and best build

Axe, the master of battle and disruption, is one of Dota 2's most iconic initiators, known for his ability to control fights and deal significant damage while soaking up a lot of hits.

As of Patch 7.34, Axe remains a powerful pick in the offlane or jungle, with his strength lying in initiating engagements, locking down multiple heroes, and finishing off enemies with his deadly ultimate, Culling Blade.

This guide explains how to play Axe effectively, detailing the best builds, positioning, talents, and items to maximize his impact in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding the role of Axe in Dota 2

Axe, as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

In Dota 2, Axe is primarily played as a Position 3 offlaner, with his tankiness and initiation potential making him a perfect fit. He can also be played as a Position 4 support in some aggressive drafts or even as a Position 2 mid in niche situations. His flexibility and ability to force fights make him a game-changing hero.

How to effectively play Axe in Dota 2

Axe’s Armor of the Shattered Vanguard set (Image via Valve)

Axe’s role is to be in the middle of every fight, drawing attention to himself and setting up opportunities for his team.

In the early game, Axe thrives on aggression. In the offlane, use Berserker’s Call to draw creep aggro and harass enemy heroes. With Counter Helix, you can deal significant damage to enemies while tanking their attacks.

For early kills, you can combo Battle Hunger with your Berserker’s Call, forcing enemies to either retreat or fight you head-on. Your goal is to create pressure and deny the enemy carry from farming freely.

Transitioning into the mid-game, you should look to initiate fights. Blink Dagger is your most important item, allowing you to blink into the middle of enemy teams, use Berserker’s Call, and force them to attack you. This opens them up for follow-up damage from your team or your Counter Helix procs.

Culling Blade is your finishing move – always look to use it when an enemy is low enough. Its instant kill effect can turn team fights by providing you and your allies with movement speed boosts and morale.

In the late game, Axe becomes a tanky frontline hero who can disrupt the enemy team with multiple initiations. Once you’ve built your core items, such as Blade Mail and Black King Bar (BKB), you’ll be nearly unstoppable in fights.

Your goal remains the same: blink in, lock down key targets with Berserker’s Call, and finish off weakened heroes with Culling Blade.

Best Dota 2 Axe builds

Axe's position 4 and 3 builds in the game (Image via Valve)

Position 3 Offlane Build:

Starting Items: Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve.

Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve. Early Game: Phase Boots, Vanguard, Magic Wand.

Phase Boots, Vanguard, Magic Wand. Core Items: Blink Dagger, Blade Mail, Black King Bar (BKB), Crimson Guard.

Blink Dagger, Blade Mail, Black King Bar (BKB), Crimson Guard. Late Game: Heart of Tarrasque, Shiva’s Guard, Assault Cuirass.

In the offlane, Axe’s focus is on being tanky and disruptive. Phase Boots provide armor and mobility, while Vanguard makes you nearly unkillable in the early game.

Blink Dagger is essential for initiation, and Blade Mail synergizes well with Berserker’s Call, reflecting damage back to enemies while they are forced to attack you. Consider updgrading your Blink Dagger to Overwhelming Blink to further enhance your defenses and apply movement slow.

BKB ensures you don’t get disabled, while Heart of Tarrasque, Crimson Guard, and Shiva’s Guard increase your durability and team fight presence.

Considering futher enhancing your build by purchasing Aghanim's Shard.

Position 4 Support Build:

Starting Items: Tango, Wind Lace, Observer Ward, Clarity.

Tango, Wind Lace, Observer Ward, Clarity. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Blink Dagger, Force Staff, Blade Mail.

Blink Dagger, Force Staff, Blade Mail. Late Game: Lotus Orb, Refresher Orb.

As a Position 4 support, Axe focuses on initiating fights and disrupting enemy heroes. Tranquil Boots provide sustain, while Blink Dagger is still core for initiation.

Force Staff offers utility for yourself or your team, and Blade Mail remains a key item for punishing enemies who focus you.

In the late game, Lotus Orb adds a defensive dispel and Reflects spells, while Refresher Orb allows for multiple Blink and Berserker’s Call initiations in a single fight.

Tips & tactics for Axe in Dota 2

Axe’s Shackles of the Enduring Conscript set (Image via Valve)

Initiation timing: Wait for the right moment to blink in and use Berserker’s Call. Hitting multiple heroes with it can instantly turn a team fight in your favor.

Wait for the right moment to blink in and use Berserker’s Call. Hitting multiple heroes with it can instantly turn a team fight in your favor. Counter Helix maximization: Position yourself in a way that forces enemy melee heroes to attack you. The more they attack, the more Counter Helix procs you’ll trigger, dealing substantial AoE damage.

Position yourself in a way that forces enemy melee heroes to attack you. The more they attack, the more Counter Helix procs you’ll trigger, dealing substantial AoE damage. Culling Blade usage: Be patient with Culling Blade. Only use it when you are sure the enemy is below the health threshold. Killing an enemy with it gives your team a movement speed boost, which can be vital in finishing off the rest of the fight.

Be patient with Culling Blade. Only use it when you are sure the enemy is below the health threshold. Killing an enemy with it gives your team a movement speed boost, which can be vital in finishing off the rest of the fight. Blade Mail timing: Use Blade Mail right before you activate Berserker’s Call. This will ensure that any damage dealt to you is reflected back while enemies are forced to hit you.

Pros and cons of Axe in Dota 2

Pros:

Powerful initiator with Berserker’s Call.

High survivability and damage output with Counter Helix.

Culling Blade can secure key kills and boost team morale.

Strong early game presence and lane harass.

Scales well into the late game as a disruptive tank.

Cons:

Relies heavily on Blink Dagger to be effective.

Vulnerable to silences and disables that prevent initiation.

Can be kited by ranged heroes or heroes with mobility.

Weak against illusion-based heroes who don’t trigger Counter Helix as often.

Which Axe Talents to pick in Dota 2

Level 10: Both +10% Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger and +100 Berserker's Call AoE are good (pick on the basis of your playstyle)

Both +10% Movement Speed per active Battle Hunger and +100 Berserker's Call AoE are good (pick on the basis of your playstyle) Level 15: +10 Berserker's Call Armor

+10 Berserker's Call Armor Level 20: +25 Counter Helix Damage

+25 Counter Helix Damage Level 25: +100 Berserker's Call AoE

Axe’s Talent choices should reflect his role in the game. For the most part, Talents that improve Berserker’s Call and Counter Helix are prioritized, as they enhance his team's fight presence and survivability.

Best Axe Items in Dota 2

Axe’s The Ram's Head Armaments set (Image via Valve)

Blink Dagger: Absolutely essential for initiating fights with Berserker’s Call.

Absolutely essential for initiating fights with Berserker’s Call. Blade Mail: Synergizes perfectly with Berserker’s Call, punishing enemies who attack you.

Synergizes perfectly with Berserker’s Call, punishing enemies who attack you. Black King Bar (BKB): Prevents disables and ensures you can continue initiating and disrupting in team fights.

Prevents disables and ensures you can continue initiating and disrupting in team fights. Heart of Tarrasque: Gives Axe incredible survivability, allowing him to stay in fights longer.

Gives Axe incredible survivability, allowing him to stay in fights longer. Shiva’s Guard: Reduces enemy movement speed, giving you more opportunities to chase enemies.

Reduces enemy movement speed, giving you more opportunities to chase enemies. Assault Cuirass: Increases your armor and attack speed while debuffing the enemy team’s armor.

Increases your armor and attack speed while debuffing the enemy team’s armor. Crimson Guard: Passively and actively blocks incoming damage increasing Axe's sustainability.

FAQs Axe in Dota 2

1) How to play Axe effectively

Focus on aggressive early-game play by zoning out enemies with Berserker’s Call and Counter Helix. Initiate team fights by blinking into the enemy team and locking down as many heroes as possible. Use Culling Blade to finish off enemies and boost your team’s movement speed.

2) What is Axe's role in Dota 2?

Axe is primarily an initiator and tank, played mostly in the Position 3 offlane role. His job is to initiate fights, absorb damage, and secure kills with Culling Blade.

3) Who can counter Axe?

Axe struggles against heroes with silences, such as Silencer and Skywrath Mage, as well as illusion-based units like Terrorblade or Naga Siren, who don’t take as much damage from Counter Helix. Additionally, highly mobile heroes like Anti-Mage or Phantom Lancer can kite Axe and avoid his initiation.

