Dota 2 at Asian Games 2022: Participating teams, schedule, format, and more

Dota 2 is one of the few titles hosted at the Asian Games 2022. In this tournament, teams from multiple countries from Asia will go head to head, with only one crowned as the winner at the Grand Finals. The event was scheduled for last year but had to be delayed due to health complications in the host city. The best Dota 2 players from each participating nation will be competing for the grand prize at the Asian Games 2022.

Here's a quick rundown of the schedule and other details.

All participating Dota 2 teams at 19th Asian Games

As of now, only four teams have been seeded, with ten remaining. Here's a list of all the participants:

Seeded

China

Malaysia

Kazakhstan

Nepal

Unseeded

India

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan

Hong Kong

Phillippines

Mongolia

Myanmar

Saudi Arabia

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Dota 2 Asian Games 2022: Schedule and format

The 10 unseeded teams will be segregated into one group of four and two groups of three each. In each group, they will compete against each other in a round-robin format.

Every match will adopt a best-of-one format. At the end of the group stages, the top teams will make it to the playoffs, where they'll clash with the four-seeded opposition.

For the playoffs, the tournament will adopt a single-eliminator format, followed by the Grand Final and the third-place match. From the playoffs, each team must win two out of three matches to qualify for the next round.

Group stage: September 29

Playoffs: September 30

Semi-finals: October 1

Grand Finals / Third Place: October 2

The overall composition of each team is rather unique. Some of these contingents harbor little to no international Dota 2 experience, while others are part of organizations that actively compete in tournaments. While it's not that big a factor, prior tournament experience could come in handy during the Asian Games 2022.

Suffice to say, winning a medal could mean a lot for the individual country's overall esports scene. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform once the Dota 2 tournament at the Asian Games 2022 begins.