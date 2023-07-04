Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoffs: Schedule, live updates, where to watch, and more

As we move to the business end of the Dota 2 Bali Major 2023, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will rise to the occasion and snatch the championship. The Group Stage has filtered out the qualifying teams into the upper and lower brackets of the playoffs, while six teams have been eliminated from the pool.

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 Group Stage began on June 29, 2023, and lasted until July 3, 2023. Eighteen teams were divided into two groups and battled in a single round-robin format of Bo2. The top four from each group made it to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the fifth and sixth-placed teams went to the lower bracket.

The remaining Dota 2 outfits were eliminated. They are:

Blacklist International

Bleed Esports

Execration

nouns

Invictus Gaming

Evil Geniuses

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoffs: Format, schedule, and more

Organized by IO Esports and Epulze Gaming, the Bali Major 2023 is the third and the final Major of the ongoing Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season. Thus, teams are trying to obtain as many DPC points as possible in order to secure a direct invite to this year's The International (TI) invite.

The prize distribution and the DPC points available at the event are as follows:

Standing Prize Money DPC Points Team 1st $200,000 600 2nd $100,000 550 3rd $75,000 500 4th $50,000 450 5th-6th $25,000 400 7th-8th $12,500 300 9th-12th 13th-14th Blacklist International || Bleed Esports 15th-16th Execration || nouns 17th-18th Invictus Gaming || Evil Geniuses

The playoffs are scheduled to be held from July 5, 2023, to July 9, 2023. Teams will fight in a double-elimination bracket of Bo3. Only the Grand Final is stipulated to be Bo5. The qualified teams are as follows:

Team Liquid

beastcoast

Tundra Esports

Team Aster

Team Spirit

Shopify Rebellion

Quest Esports

BetBoom Team

Gaimin Gladiators

PSG.LGD

9Pandas

Azure Ray

The final group standings are as follows:

Group A

Standings Team Record 1 Team Liquid (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 4-4-0 2 beastcoast (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 2-6-0 3 Tundra Esports (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 2-6-0 4 Team Aster (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 4-2-2 5 Team Spirit (Qualified to Lower Bracket) 2-5-1 6 Shopify Rebellion (Qualified to Lower Bracket) 1-4-3 7 Blacklist International (eliminated) 1-4-3 8 Execration (eliminated) 0-5-3 9 Invictus Gaming (eliminated) 1-2-5

Group B

Standings Team Record 1 Quest Esports (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 5-2-1 2 BetBoom Team (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 4-2-2 3 Gaimin Gladiators (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 3-4-1 4 PSG.LGD (Qualified to Upper Bracket) 3-4-1 5 9Pandas (Qualified to Lower Bracket) 3-2-3 6 Azure Ray (Qualified to Lower Bracket) 2-3-3 7 Bleed Esports (eliminated) 2-3-3 8 nouns (eliminated) 1-3-4 9 Evil Geniuses (eliminated) 0-3-5

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoff schedule

IO Esports @ Bali Major @ioesportsgg Waking up this morning realizing that there's no SEA teams in the SEA major: Waking up this morning realizing that there's no SEA teams in the SEA major: https://t.co/LLw1ZAinIV

The Bali Major 2023 playoff schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1: July 5

Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: Liquid vs PSG.LGD

Liquid vs PSG.LGD Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: BetBoom vs Tundra

BetBoom vs Tundra Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: beastcoast vs Gaimin Gladiators

beastcoast vs Gaimin Gladiators Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: Quest vs Aster

Day 2: July 6

Lower Bracket Round 1: Liquid or PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit

Liquid or PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit Lower Bracket Round 1: BetBoom or Tundra vs Azure Ray

BetBoom or Tundra vs Azure Ray Lower Bracket Round 1: beastcoast or Gaimin Gladiators vs Shopify Rebellion

beastcoast or Gaimin Gladiators vs Shopify Rebellion Lower Bracket Round 1: Quest or Aster vs 9Pandas

Where to watch the Bali Major 2023 playoffs

Fans can catch the live proceedings of the Bali Major 2023 playoffs on the Epulze Gaming Twitch and IO Esports YouTube channels.

Poll : 0 votes