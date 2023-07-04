Create

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoffs: Schedule, live updates, where to watch, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 04, 2023 04:53 GMT
Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoffs (Image via IO Esports)

As we move to the business end of the Dota 2 Bali Major 2023, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will rise to the occasion and snatch the championship. The Group Stage has filtered out the qualifying teams into the upper and lower brackets of the playoffs, while six teams have been eliminated from the pool.

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 Group Stage began on June 29, 2023, and lasted until July 3, 2023. Eighteen teams were divided into two groups and battled in a single round-robin format of Bo2. The top four from each group made it to the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the fifth and sixth-placed teams went to the lower bracket.

The remaining Dota 2 outfits were eliminated. They are:

  • Blacklist International
  • Bleed Esports
  • Execration
  • nouns
  • Invictus Gaming
  • Evil Geniuses

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoffs: Format, schedule, and more

Organized by IO Esports and Epulze Gaming, the Bali Major 2023 is the third and the final Major of the ongoing Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season. Thus, teams are trying to obtain as many DPC points as possible in order to secure a direct invite to this year's The International (TI) invite.

The prize distribution and the DPC points available at the event are as follows:

StandingPrize MoneyDPC PointsTeam
1st$200,000600
2nd$100,000550
3rd$75,000500
4th$50,000450
5th-6th$25,000400
7th-8th$12,500300
9th-12th
13th-14thBlacklist International || Bleed Esports
15th-16thExecration || nouns
17th-18thInvictus Gaming || Evil Geniuses

The playoffs are scheduled to be held from July 5, 2023, to July 9, 2023. Teams will fight in a double-elimination bracket of Bo3. Only the Grand Final is stipulated to be Bo5. The qualified teams are as follows:

  • Team Liquid
  • beastcoast
  • Tundra Esports
  • Team Aster
  • Team Spirit
  • Shopify Rebellion
  • Quest Esports
  • BetBoom Team
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • PSG.LGD
  • 9Pandas
  • Azure Ray

The final group standings are as follows:

Group A

StandingsTeamRecord
1Team Liquid (Qualified to Upper Bracket)4-4-0
2beastcoast (Qualified to Upper Bracket)2-6-0
3Tundra Esports (Qualified to Upper Bracket)2-6-0
4Team Aster (Qualified to Upper Bracket)4-2-2
5Team Spirit (Qualified to Lower Bracket)2-5-1
6Shopify Rebellion (Qualified to Lower Bracket)1-4-3
7Blacklist International (eliminated)1-4-3
8Execration (eliminated)0-5-3
9Invictus Gaming (eliminated)1-2-5

Group B

StandingsTeamRecord
1Quest Esports (Qualified to Upper Bracket)5-2-1
2BetBoom Team (Qualified to Upper Bracket)4-2-2
3Gaimin Gladiators (Qualified to Upper Bracket)3-4-1
4PSG.LGD (Qualified to Upper Bracket)3-4-1
59Pandas (Qualified to Lower Bracket)3-2-3
6Azure Ray (Qualified to Lower Bracket)2-3-3
7Bleed Esports (eliminated)2-3-3
8nouns (eliminated)1-3-4
9Evil Geniuses (eliminated)0-3-5

Dota 2 Bali Major 2023 playoff schedule

The Bali Major 2023 playoff schedule for the event is as follows:

Day 1: July 5

  • Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: Liquid vs PSG.LGD
  • Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: BetBoom vs Tundra
  • Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: beastcoast vs Gaimin Gladiators
  • Upper Bracket Quarterfinal: Quest vs Aster

Day 2: July 6

  • Lower Bracket Round 1: Liquid or PSG.LGD vs Team Spirit
  • Lower Bracket Round 1: BetBoom or Tundra vs Azure Ray
  • Lower Bracket Round 1: beastcoast or Gaimin Gladiators vs Shopify Rebellion
  • Lower Bracket Round 1: Quest or Aster vs 9Pandas

Where to watch the Bali Major 2023 playoffs

Fans can catch the live proceedings of the Bali Major 2023 playoffs on the Epulze Gaming Twitch and IO Esports YouTube channels.

