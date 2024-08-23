Dota 2: How to play Lich and best build

Lich, the frosty support hero in Dota 2, is known for his potent crowd-control abilities and team-fight presence. With his signature ability, Chain Frost, Lich can turn the tide of battles by slowing down and dealing massive damage to grouped-up enemies.

As of Patch 7.34, Lich remains a strong pick in both professional and pub games, thanks to his ability to harass in lane, protect his teammates, provide strong area control in fights, and game-changing Ultimate skill.

In this guide, we’ll cover how to play Lich effectively, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategic tips to maximize his impact throughout the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding the role of Lich in Dota 2

Lich as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

In Dota 2, Lich is typically played as a Position 5 hard support. His role is to harass enemies in the early game, protect his carry, and contribute to team fights with his powerful spells.

However, Lich can also be played as a Position 4 roaming support in some strategies, leveraging his strong slows and damage to secure kills in the early game.

How to effectively play Lich in Dota 2

Lich's Sorcerer of the Black Pool set (Image via Valve)

Playing Lich effectively requires understanding his role as a support and utilizing his abilities to control the pace of the game. In the early game, your focus should be on securing the lane for your carry.

Use Frost Blast to harass the enemy offlaner and secure last hits for your carry. Frost Shield is an excellent tool for mitigating damage on your carry or yourself, making it harder for the enemy to trade effectively.

As the game progresses into the mid game, Lich’s role shifts towards controlling team fights and providing utility for his team. Position yourself at the backline of fights, where you can safely cast your spells without being immediately targeted.

Use Chain Frost in team fights when enemies are clustered together, as the bounces between them can deal significant damage and slow their movements, making them easy targets for your team.

Frost Shield remains a crucial ability throughout the game, as it can reduce the damage taken by your team’s core heroes during engagements. Sinister Gaze is another powerful tool for disabling key enemy heroes, especially when used in conjunction with other crowd-control abilities from your team.

In the late game, Lich’s effectiveness revolves around his ability to disrupt the enemy team’s positioning and contribute to team fights with his powerful spells. Your goal is to stay alive long enough to cast multiple spells in fights, providing consistent utility and damage for your team.

Best Dota 2 Lich builds

Lich's position 5 and 4 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 5 Hard Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward.

Tango, Healing Salve, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Glimmer Cape, Force Staff, Aether Lens.

Glimmer Cape, Force Staff, Aether Lens. Late Game: Lotus Orb, Aghanim’s Shard, Guardian Greaves, Refresher Orb.

As a hard support, Lich’s primary role is to provide utility and protection for his team. Start with Tranquil Boots for sustain, followed by Glimmer Cape and Force Staff for saving allies and positioning.

Aether Lens increases your cast range, allowing you to stay at a safe distance while using your abilities. In the late game, Lotus Orb adds a dispel and protection, while Aghanim’s Shard upgrades Frost Shield to apply to structures, providing additional defense.

Guardian Greaves offer team-wide healing and debuff removal, making them invaluable in prolonged fights, and Refresher Orb will make you use your Ultimate twice.

Position 4 Roaming Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Clarity, Wind Lace, Sentry Ward.

Tango, Clarity, Wind Lace, Sentry Ward. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Urn of Shadows.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Urn of Shadows. Core Items: Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, Force Staff, Aether Lens.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, Force Staff, Aether Lens. Late Game: Aghanim’s Scepter, Scythe of Vyse, Lotus Orb.

As a roaming support, Lich’s focus is on securing early kills and providing control in fights. Start with Tranquil Boots for mobility, followed by Urn of Shadows for additional kill potential.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity is a great item for setting up kills with Sinister Gaze or disrupting enemy initiations. Force Staff adds mobility and utility, while Aghanim’s Scepter enhances Chain Frost, making it a more devastating team fight ability. Scythe of Vyse adds a powerful disable for dealing with key enemy heroes.

Tips & tactics for Lich in Dota 2

Lich's Jiang Shi's Revenge set (Image via Valve)

Chain Frost timing: Use Chain Frost when enemies are clustered together or when they have no way to easily escape the bounces. The slowing down and damage can swing the outcome of a team fight.

Use Chain Frost when enemies are clustered together or when they have no way to easily escape the bounces. The slowing down and damage can swing the outcome of a team fight. Frost Shield usage: Apply Frost Shield on allies who are about to take significant damage, such as your carry or the initiator. It’s also effective when pushing towers, as the shield can protect your team’s frontline heroes.

Apply Frost Shield on allies who are about to take significant damage, such as your carry or the initiator. It’s also effective when pushing towers, as the shield can protect your team’s frontline heroes. Harass in lane: Use Frost Blast to consistently harass the enemy offlaner, making it difficult for them to approach the creep wave. Be mindful of your mana, as Lich is somewhat mana-dependent in the early game.

Use Frost Blast to consistently harass the enemy offlaner, making it difficult for them to approach the creep wave. Be mindful of your mana, as Lich is somewhat mana-dependent in the early game. Positioning: Stay at the back of fights where you can cast your spells safely. Lich is vulnerable to being jumped on, so maintain a safe distance from the front lines.

Pros and cons of Lich in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong lane presence with Frost Blast and Frost Shield.

High team fight impact with Chain Frost and Sinister Gaze.

Provides significant protection and utility for his team.

Scales well into the late game with Aghanim’s Scepter and other utility items.

Cons:

Squishy and vulnerable to being burst down if caught out of position.

Relies heavily on positioning to be effective in team fights.

Can struggle with mana issues in the early game without proper management.

Limited mobility, making it difficult to escape from aggressive enemy heroes.

Which Lich Talents to pick in Dota 2

Lich's Garb of the Frost Lord set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: +125 Frost Blast Radius and Damage or +10% Frost Shield Damage Reduction (Choose based on the game)

+125 Frost Blast Radius and Damage or +10% Frost Shield Damage Reduction (Choose based on the game) Level 15: -3.5s Frost Blast Cooldown

-3.5s Frost Blast Cooldown Level 20: Chain Frost on Death

Chain Frost on Death Level 25: Chain Frost Unlimited Bounces or Frost Shield Provides +50 HP Regen

These Talents enhance Lich’s utility and survivability. The Level 25 Talent choices can be game-changing, depending on whether you need increased damage output with Chain Frost or more defensive capability with Frost Shield.

Best Lich Items in Dota 2

Glimmer Cape: Provides invisibility and magic resistance, essential for saving yourself or allies.

Provides invisibility and magic resistance, essential for saving yourself or allies. Force Staff: Adds mobility and the ability to escape or save teammates.

Adds mobility and the ability to escape or save teammates. Aether Lens: Increases your cast range, allowing you to use your abilities from a safer distance.

Increases your cast range, allowing you to use your abilities from a safer distance. Lotus Orb: Provides a strong dispel and reflects targeted spells back at the enemy.

Provides a strong dispel and reflects targeted spells back at the enemy. Aghanim’s Scepter: Enhances Chain Frost, allowing it to bounce more times and deal more damage.

FAQs Lich in Dota 2

1) How to play Lich effectively

Focus on securing your lane for your carry by harassing enemies and protecting them with Frost Shield. In team fights, position yourself at the back, where you can cast your spells safely and disrupt the enemy team with Chain Frost and Sinister Gaze.

2) What is Lich's role in Dota 2?

Lich is primarily played as a Position 5 hard support, providing protection, crowd control, and damage in team fights. He can also be played as a Position 4 roaming support, focusing on securing early kills and controlling the map.

3) Who can counter Lich?

Heroes with high mobility, such as Anti-Mage or Ember Spirit, can be difficult for Lich to deal with, as they can easily escape his spells. Additionally, heroes with strong silences or disables, like Silencer or Doom, can shut down Lich’s spellcasting, making it hard for him to contribute to fights.

