Dota 2 June 8 update official patch notes: Turbo play tweaks, gameplay changes, and more

A new Dota 2 update has been pushed by Valve, bringing a slew of gameplay changes and tweaks to the title's Turbo match mode. These changes are engineered to have a positive impact on the player experience, along with an overall balancing of their entire meta. For those unaware, Dota 2 received a major update in April 2023 that overhauled a number of major mechanics in-game.

Turbo mode features all the same rules as a normal All Pick match. The major difference lies in the fact that matches in the Turbo mode are significantly shorter due to factors like faster drafting, more gold and experience earned, towers having lesser health and more.

The patch notes for the latest update can be found below.

Dota 2 June 8 update official patch notes

Turbo mode changes

Wisdom Rune experience amount increased by 100%

Lotus Pool lotus spawn interval decreased from 3 minutes to 90 seconds

Aghanim's Shard initial availability time reduced from 9:45 to 7:30

Infused Raindrop initial availability time reduced from 3:30 to 1:30

The hero selection interface has been updated to show how many players have selected a hero on each team

Random hero selection are no longer revealed to the enemy team

Players who select a random hero no longer receive a free Mango and Faerie Fire

There is no longer a restriction against selecting a random hero for the last 10 seconds of the picking phase

Phantom Assassin's Manifold Paradox Arcana will now count wins in Turbo for half credit.

Pudge's Feast of Abscession Arcana will now count wins against Rubick in Turbo for half credit.

Gameplay changes

Fixed various interactions with Phylactery when targeting low-health units.

Fixed Stormcrafter proccing immediately if dropped and picked up again.

Fixed a bug where issuing an attack order while using quick attack against an invulnerable target would cause the cursor to remain in attack mode after failing to issue the order.

Hero Relics are now purple for universal heroes.

Fixed Universal heroes having incorrect attack damage displayed during picking phase.

Fixed Dota Plus neutral item suggestions showing NaN

Message displayed when killing tormentor changed to be a combat event message that will display who received the shard or how much gold and experience is awarded to the team in the event all available shard upgrades have already been acquired.

You can now add and remove 'Pinned Items' when editing them rather than just replacing the existing ones.

What are the recent developments in Dota 2?

The Dota 2 Plus Summer 2023 update was released last week, bringing with it the Summer 2023 Season Treasure, updated Seasonal Quests & Guild Rewards, among other things. Fans are also gearing up to catch the DreamLeague Season 20, slated to begin on June 11, 2023.

